Lady Falcons win pair at Buffalo

BUFFALO, W.Va. — An excellent Good Friday.

After dropping its first league decision of the year just 24 hours earlier, the Wahama softball team bounced back nicely with a doubleheader sweep at Buffalo Friday night following a 5-1 decision over Wirt County and a 10-5 win over BHS in a pair of non-conference contests in Putnam County.

The Lady Falcons (11-5) picked up their third win in four outings with the pair of victories, and each triumph saw the Red and White overcome early deficits en route to convincing decisions.

Wirt County opened Game 1 by taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first as Jessi Lockhart doubled home Kassy Roote, but WHS responded in the home half of the first as Maddy VanMatre singled home Hannah Rose to knot things up at one.

WCHS managed only five hits and was held scoreless the rest of the way, while the Lady Falcons gradually started to put things away.

Wahama took a permanent lead in the third as Ashtyn Russell tripled home both Rose and VanMatre for a 3-1 cushion, then Rose knocked in Logan Eades with a single in the fourth for a 4-1 edge. Emily VanMatre concluded the scoring after doubling home Russell in the fifth.

WHS outhit the Lady Tigers by a 10-7 overall margin and also played an error-free game, while the guests committed one error. Wahama left seven runners on base and WCHS stranded eight on the bags.

Cynthia Hendrick was the winning pitcher of record after allowing five hits and a walk over six innings of relief work while striking out three. Lockhart took the loss after surrendering four earned runs, 10 hits and a walk over six frames while fanning three.

Rose led the hosts with three hits and Russell chipped in two safeties. Hendrick, both VanMatres, Amara Helton and Alexis Mick also had a hit apiece in the triumph. Russell led WHS with two RBIs and Rose scored a team-best two runs.

Miranda Dennis led Wirt County with three hits, followed by Lockhart, Skylar Bogen, Kylie Stephens and Koyla Randolph with a safety each.

Buffalo jumped out to a 1-0 advantage through two innings of play in the finale, but the Lady Falcons responded by taking their first lead with two outs in the top of the third. Rose doubled to left-center as Helton scored for a one-all contest, then Rose came around on a Hannah Billups double that gave the guests a 2-1 edge.

WHS tacked another run on in the fourth as Russell scored on an error for a 3-1 lead, but the Lady Bison produced four runs on four hits and two errors in their half of the fourth — giving the Blue and Gold a 5-3 advantage.

BHS, however, managed only three baserunners over the final three frames — and Wahama made its biggest push of the night during that span.

The guests sent nine batters to the plate in the top of the fifth, which resulted in five runs on two hits, a walk , an error and a fielder’s choice for an 8-5 edge. Maddy VanMatre doubled in both Rose and Billups while turning a 5-4 deficit into a permanent lead at 6-5.

The Lady Falcons added some insurance in the top of the sixth as Maddy VanMatre belted a two-run homer to right-center, wrapping up the 10-5 outcome.

Buffalo outhit the Red and White by an 8-6 overall margin and also committed three of the seven errors in the contest. BHS stranded seven runners on base, while Wahama left only three on the bags.

Rose was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one earned run, eight hits and one walk over seven innings while striking out four. Russell took the loss for the hosts after surrendering eight earned runs, six hits and three walks over seven frames while fanning six.

Billups and Maddy VanMatre led WHS with two hits apiece, followed by Rose and Helton with a safety each. Maddy VanMatre knocked in a team-best four RBIs and Billups also drove in two RBIs. Rose, Helton and Maddy VanMatre also scored two runs apiece in the triumph.

Rasnake, Casto and Burke paced Buffalo with two hits apiece, followed by Persinger and Arthur with a safety each. Arthur also accounted for two of the Lady Bison’s three RBIs.

