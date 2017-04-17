Pointers down River Valley

BIDWELL, Ohio — The good news was that the Raiders scored more runs on Saturday.

The bad news was that River Valley allowed too many runs — and unfortunately their losing streak continued.

That’s because the host Raiders were outscored 7-0 through the opening three-and-a-half innings — en route to a 10-3 non-league baseball loss against South Point.

The Raiders did score a single marker in the bottom of the fourth frame, followed by two more runs in the fifth, but the Pointers posted a three-spot in the top of the sixth to make it 10-3.

With the loss, River Valley dropped its six consecutive contest, as the Raiders have been outscored 57-6 in the process.

South Point pushed its record to 8-4, thanks largely to scoring four runs in the first inning — followed by one counter in the second stanza and two in the fourth.

The Pointers doubled up the Raiders in hits by a half-dozen (12-6), as Cameron Potter pitched to start for River Valley, but was quickly relieved by Ian Polcyn in the first.

Potter allowed all four first-inning runs and six hits, as Polcyn struck out seven and walked two in tossing the final six-and-one third.

Jonathan Henline pitched the opening four innings for South Point and allowed all three Raider runs on four hits, but walked only one and struck out nine.

Henline helped his cause by leading the Pointers at the plate, going a perfect 4-for-4 with four runs batted in.

Six separate Raiders recorded at least one hit, including doubles by Brycen Brumfield and Tre Craycraft — and RBI-singles by Polcyn and Austin Ragan.

Dustin Barber and Jack Farley finished with a single apiece.

The Raiders return to non-league action today (Tuesday, April 18) at county rival South Gallia.

First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

