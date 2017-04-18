Lady Marauders blank River Valley

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — A late site switch for the Meigs High School softball squad didn’t deter the Lady Marauders one bit on Monday.

That’s because Meigs, in erupting for nine runs against visiting River Valley, rolled the Lady Raiders 15-0 in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division tilt at Meigs High School’s Dreams Field.

The division-leading Lady Marauders mustered a pair of runs in the opening inning — followed by a single counter in the second, prior to the nine-run outburst in the third.

Meigs managed three more markers in the fourth, as the contest was called following the fifth inning with the 10-run mercy rule.

The Marauders amassed 15 runs on 16 hits, and raised their TVC-Ohio record to 5-0 — part of 9-2 overall.

River Valley, meanwhile, suffered its third consecutive setback and second straight shutout — falling to 3-8 and 2-3 in the league.

Monday’s matchup was originally scheduled to be played at River Valley, but rain and wet grounds caused by Monday morning’s rainfall forced the site switch to Meigs.

No problem, though, for the Lady Marauders.

Of Meigs’ 16 hits and 15 runs, all but three hits and one run came off River Valley starting pitcher Arika Barr.

The Maroon and Gold got its pair of opening-inning runs on a single by Taylor Swartz, a walk to Peyton Rowe, a sacrifice bunt by Danielle Morris and a triple by Alliyah Pullins.

Morris plated Swartz and Pullins drove in Rowe.

In the second, Meigs made it 3-0 on a leadoff single by Morgan Lodwick — and back-to-back sacrifice bunts by Hannah Tackett and Shalynn Mitchell.

Mitchell’s bunt crossed Lodwick, as the Marauders were off and running before the nine-run explosion in the third.

The highlight of the inning was a three-run home run by Swartz.

Swartz, Rowe and Devyn Oliver amounted three hits apiece, as Rowe recorded a third-inning double.

Morris and Pullins posted two hits, followed by one apiece from Lodwick, Tackett and Bre Colburn.

Lodwick walked twice — and scored three runs along with Rowe.

The run support was more than enough for Meigs pitcher Maddison Woodyard, who worked the opening four innings and allowed only two hits and two walks while hitting two Raiders.

She struck out three in gaining the pitching victory, retiring the side 1-2-3 in the second stanza — before facing four Raiders apiece in innings three and four.

Breanna Zirkle pitched the fifth inning for the Marauders, giving up a leadoff single to Skylar Jones before collecting a pair of strikeouts.

Jones was caught stealing for the second out, as Cierra Roberts in the third and Barr in the fourth were the only hits allowed by Lodwick.

River Valley did threaten in its opening at-bat — when Baylee Hollanbaugh led off with a walk and Chloe Gee was hit by a pitch to put runners on second and third.

Hollanbaugh was hit by a pitch in the third, before Sydney Little walked in the fourth.

The Lady Marauders return home, and return to TVC-Ohio Division action, today (Wednesday, April 19) against Alexander.

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106

Meigs second baseman Morgan Lodwick makes the tag attempt on River Valley’s Arika Barr (31) during Monday’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division softball game at Meigs High School’s Dreams Field. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.19-MHS-Lodwick-1.jpg Meigs second baseman Morgan Lodwick makes the tag attempt on River Valley’s Arika Barr (31) during Monday’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division softball game at Meigs High School’s Dreams Field. Paul Boggs/OVP Sports