Eagles topple Trimble, 8-5

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — It took a couple of innings, but once the Eagle bats woke up, there was no slowing them down.

The Eastern baseball team trailed 2-0, two innings into Monday night’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division showdown with visiting Trimble. The Eagles kicked it in to gear, scoring in each of their remaining innings to earn the 8-5 victory.

The Tomcats (4-5, 2-3 TVC Hocking) took their 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, when Richards scored on a balk and Hooper was singled home by Wright.

With two outs in the bottom of the third inning, the Eagles (7-3, 6-2) finally broke through and tied the game at two, as Ethen Richmond singled home both Austin Coleman and Kaleb Hill. EHS took the lead on the very next pitch, when Josh Brewer singled home Richmond.

Trimble regained the advantage in the top of the fourth, however, as Hooper singled home both Naqucki and Curry.

The Eagles took the lead for good with two outs in the bottom of the fourth, when Hill doubled home Coleman and Ryan Lauer.

Eastern extended its lead to 6-4 in the bottom of the fifth, when Josh Brewer singled, stole two bases, and then scored on an error.

The Eagle lead was stretched to a game-high four runs, at 8-4, in the bottom of the sixth inning, when Richmond singled home Coleman and Colton Reynolds.

Trimble loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the seventh, but Coleman struck out back-to-back batters. The Tomcats pushed one run home on a hit batter, but Coleman struck out the potential go-ahead run to seal the 8-5 victory.

The win in the record book went to Richmond, who struck out four batters and allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks, in four innings. Coleman struck out eight batters in total and earned the save in three innings of relief, allowing just one run on two hits, one walk and one hit batter.

Brooks suffered the loss for Trimble, pitching 1.1 innings in relief and allowing two runs on four hits and a walk.

Brewer led the Eagle offense with a 3-for-4 day, including one run scored and one run batted in. Hill was 2-for-3 with two doubles, one run scored and two RBIs, Coleman was 2-for-3 with one double and three runs scored, while Richmond was 2-for-4 with one run scored and a game-best four RBIs.

John Little, Nate Durst and Wyatt Watson each singled once for the victors, while Lauer and Reynolds both scored once.

Curry, Richards and Naqucki each had two hits to lead Trimble, with Richards scoring a team-high two runs.

Trimble committed three errors and left nine runners on base, while Eastern didn’t commit an error and stranded seven runners.

These teams are scheduled to meet again on Thursday, in Glouster.

After a trip to Federal Hocking on Tuesday, Eastern will be back at home on Wednesday at 4:30, when Wahama visits Meigs County.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Eastern junior Josh Brewer slides safely into home plate, during the Eagles’ 8-5 win over Trimble, on Monday in Tuppers Plains. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.19-EHS-Brewer.jpg Eastern junior Josh Brewer slides safely into home plate, during the Eagles’ 8-5 win over Trimble, on Monday in Tuppers Plains. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Eastern sophomore Ryan Lauer scores as a pinch runner in the bottom of the fourth inning. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.19-wo-EHS-Lauer.jpg Eastern sophomore Ryan Lauer scores as a pinch runner in the bottom of the fourth inning. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Eastern junior Kaleb Hill blasts a two-run, go-ahead double during the Eagles’ 8-5 win over Trimble. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.19-wo-EHS-Hill.jpg Eastern junior Kaleb Hill blasts a two-run, go-ahead double during the Eagles’ 8-5 win over Trimble. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Eastern junior Owen Arix (5) throws to first base during the Eagles’ win over THS, on Monday. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.19-wo-EHS-Arix.jpg Eastern junior Owen Arix (5) throws to first base during the Eagles’ win over THS, on Monday. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports