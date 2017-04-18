Spring Valley sweeps Point, 4-0

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Unfortunately, it was more of the same.

The Point Pleasant baseball team dropped its eighth straight decision on Monday night following a 4-0 setback to host Spring Valley in a non-conference matchup in Wayne County.

The Big Blacks (3-13) fell behind 1-0 after one inning of play, but the guests avoided a few situations while keeping that score in place through four complete.

The Timberwolves (6-7), however, put together three quick runs on three hits and a ground out during the bottom of the fifth — allowing SVHS to open up some breathing room en route to a 4-0 advantage.

PPHS put a pair of baserunners on in each of the final two frames, but the Red and Black ultimately came up empty on each of those opportunities as Sprinig Valley wrapped up the four-run decision. SVHS also claimed a season sweep after earning a 13-0 win at Point Pleasant back on March 29.

Reese Barker singled home Austin Stambaugh in the first for a 1-0 edge, then Daniel Brandon knocked in both Tanner Dixon and Barker with a single in the fifth for a 3-0 cushion. Brandon later scored on a ground out by Austin McCloud to complete the 4-0 tally.

The Wolves outhit PPHS by a 10-5 overall margin and the guests also committed the only error of the game. The hosts left six runners on base, while the Big Blacks stranded five on the bags.

Kyle Underwood was the winning pitcher of record after allowing four hits and a walk over 5.1 innings while striking out four. Carter Smith took the loss after surrendering four earned runs and nine hits over five frames while fanning two.

Abe Stearns led Point Pleasant with two hits, followed by Miles Williams, Hunter Blain and Josh Wamsley with a safety apiece.

Barker, Brandon and Underwood each had two hits for the hosts, while Stambaugh, McCloud, Jonah Wellman and Logan Carpenter had a hit apiece in the triumph.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.