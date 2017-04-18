Lady Knights hammer Akron Ellet, 12-1

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Unbeaten no more.

The Point Pleasant softball team handed Akron Ellet its first loss of the season while picking up its second straight mercy-rule decision in the Palmetto State on Tuesday following a 12-1 victory in a six-inning contest in Horry County.

The Lady Knights (15-4) served as the visiting team on the scoreboard, and the guests went to work early often while establishing a 10-0 advantage through three innings of play.

The Lady Orangemen (6-1) answered with a run in the home half of the fourth to avoid an earlier mercy-rule as the score remained 10-1 through five complete.

PPHS, however, plated two runs in the top of the sixth for a 12-1 edge, then worked out of a two-out bases-loaded jam to wrap up the 11-run triumph.

The Lady Knights — who have now won three straight and five of their last six outcomes — plated two runs in the first as Kelsey Byus tripled home Michaela Cottrill and later scored on a Leah Cochran single for a 2-0 edge.

Cammy Hesson doubled home both Kelsey Price and Victoria Allensworth in the second for a 4-0 lead, then the guests erupted for six runs in the third while securing a 10-0 advantage.

Price delivered a bases-loaded double that resulted in three runs for a 7-0 cushion, then Hesson singled home both Price and Peyton Jordan for a nine-run lead. Cottrill followed by singling home Jordan to give PPHS double digits in the scoring column.

Ellet came up with its lone run in the fourth as Lexi Schultz reached base after being hit by a pitch, then advanced to second on a single by Sydney Mantell. Schultz reached third on a passed ball and later scored on an error for a 10-1 contest through four full frames.

After a scoreless fifth, Karson Bonecutter and Lila Beattie each provided RBI singles with two outs in the sixth — allowing the Red and Black to complete the scoring.

The Lady Knights outhit the hosts by a 15-4 overall margin and both teams committed an error apiece in the contest. PPHS stranded eight runners on base, while Ellet left seven on the bags.

Leah Cochran was the winning pitcher of record after allowing an unearned run, four hits and two walks over six innings while striking out nine. Maddie Anderson took the loss after surrendering 10 earned runs, 12 hits and three walks over three frames while fanning three.

Hesson led PPHS with four hits, followed by Byus, Cochran and Price with two safeties apiece. Cottrill, Allensworth, Bonecutter, Jordan and Beattie also had a hit each for the victors.

Both Hesson and Price knocked in three RBIs apiece. Price also scored three runs and both Allensworth and Megan Hammond crossed home plate twice. Cottrill, Byus, Jordan, Hannah Smith and Rachel Grimm also scored a run each for PPHS.

Mantell paced Ellet with two hits, followed by Mackenzie Leonard and Samantha Wolfe with a safety apiece. Shultz accounted for the Lady Orangemen’s lone run scored.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Point Pleasant junior Kelsey Price hammers out a hit during an April 5 contest against Sissonville in Point Pleasant, W.Va. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.20-PP-Price.jpg Point Pleasant junior Kelsey Price hammers out a hit during an April 5 contest against Sissonville in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports