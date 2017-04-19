Lady Raiders shut out South Gallia

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — These free passes were good for one night at least.

That’s because the River Valley High softball squad, taking advantage of numerous walks or hit batsmen by South Gallia pitching on Tuesday, captured a 15-0 shutout victory over the host non-league Rebels.

The Lady Raiders recorded seven runs in the opening inning, and six more in the second, before finally tacking on two more markers in the third.

Meanwhile, four River Valley pitchers combined for a no-hitter — as the Lady Rebels’ five baserunners were on a pair of walks, two errors and a hit batter.

South Gallia, against Raider reliever Sam Burris in the fifth inning, did load the bases —as Destiny Johnson reached on an error, Irene Santos was hit by a pitch, and Olivia Hornsby walked.

But Burris induced a groundout to end the game.

Johnson reached on an error to lead off the third — before Nanako Yoshino was walked on the next at-bat.

Yoshino advanced to second and Johnson to third, but River Valley’s third-frame thrower Sydney Little induced a groundout right back to her to end the threat.

With the win, the Lady Raiders snapped a three-game losing streak — and improved to 4-8.

The Lady Rebels, conversely, remain winless in a dozen tries.

The contest was called following the fifth inning with the 10-run mercy rule.

Arika Barr pitched the opening two innings for River Valley, and retired all six Rebels she faced with three consecutive strikeouts.

Little pitched the third and struck out two, while Tyler George pitched a 1-2-3 fourth with two Ks.

Six Rebels went to the plate in the fifth, as Burris whiffed a pair.

Because of the numerous walks, hit batsmen and errors by South Gallia, River Valley only amounted three hits.

Kasey Birchfield had a two-run single in the first inning, as Barr doubled on the next at-bat to drive in two more runs.

Little, with a two-run single in the fourth, was the only other Lady Raider with a baseknock.

River Valley returns to the road, and returns to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division action, on Thursday at Alexander.

The Lady Rebels return home, and return to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play, on Friday with Wahama.

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106

River Valley’s Kasey Birchfield is safe at first base as South Gallia first baseman Destiny Johnson (2) attempts to make the defensive play during Tuesday’s non-league softball game at South Gallia High School. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.20-RV-Birchfield.jpg River Valley’s Kasey Birchfield is safe at first base as South Gallia first baseman Destiny Johnson (2) attempts to make the defensive play during Tuesday’s non-league softball game at South Gallia High School. Paul Boggs/OVP Sports