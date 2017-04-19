River Valley rolls Rebels, 21-3

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Nothing like rolling an archrival to snap a lengthy losing streak.

That’s what the River Valley High School baseball club did to host South Gallia on Tuesday, as the Raiders ended a seven-game skid by defeating the winless Rebels 21-3 at Crown Field.

The Raiders book-ended their 21-hit, 21-run output by scoring three times apiece in the opening and closing innings, sandwiched around a five-run eruption in the second stanza — and a 10-run explosion in the fourth.

River Valley amounted four hits in the first frame, followed by five in the second and nine more knocks in the fourth.

The Raiders then collected three more hits in the fifth, as both teams substituted liberally in the last at-bat.

The contest was called following the fifth inning with the 10-run mercy rule.

River Valley is now 3-7 — having won for the first time since March 25 when it swept visiting Hannan in a doubleheader.

The Rebels, meanwhile, will play again on Thursday by hosting Green —but remain winless at 0-13.

Devin McDonald pitched the opening three innings for the winners, while Bailey Rhodes wrapped up the final two.

South Gallia garnered single runs in the second, third and fifth frames, but never got closer than 8-2 after River Valley went scoreless in the third.

McDonald allowed three walks and a pair of hits in his three innings, while a Colton Coughenour double and run scored in the fifth was the only damage done to Rhodes.

McDonald struck out one Rebel, while Rhodes fanned three.

For South Gallia, Chase Kemper singled and Trey Sanders walked on back-to-back at-bats in the first, but Kemper was retired as part of a double play — while Sanders was left stranded.

Joey Woodall led off with a walk in the second, and eventually scored South Gallia’s opening run.

Kemper did the same in the third, while Sanders singled in the inning for the Rebels’ only other basehit.

River Valley returns to the road, and returns to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division action, on Thursday at Alexander.

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106

River Valley’s Brycen Brumfield scores one of the Raiders’ 21 runs during their non-league baseball game at South Gallia on Tuesday at Crown Field. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.20-RV-Brumfield.jpg River Valley’s Brycen Brumfield scores one of the Raiders’ 21 runs during their non-league baseball game at South Gallia on Tuesday at Crown Field. Paul Boggs/OVP Sports