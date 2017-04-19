Lady Falcons sweep Trimble

GLOUSTER, Ohio — A twin killing.

The Wahama softball team picked up a pair of league wins while also securing their fifth straight victory on Tuesday night following wins of 14-3 and 18-2 over host Trimble in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division doubleheader held in Athens County.

The Lady Falcons (14-8, 8-2 TVC Hocking) led wire-to-wire in both five-inning mercy-rule triumphs as the guests opened Game 1 by establishing a 5-1 edge through three innings, then scored nine of the final 11 runs of the contest en route to an 11-run decision in the opener.

WHS followed in the night cap by building a 10-run edge before taking a 10-2 lead through three complete, then the Red and White tacked on eight unanswered runs in the final two frames while wrapping up the 16-run triumph.

Wahama started the opener with a bang as Ashtyn Russell delivered a two-RBI double in the first that plated both Hannah Rose and Hannah Billups, then Russell came into score on an error that gave the guests a 3-0 cushion just one half-inning into play.

Amara Helton singled in Cynthia Hendrick in the second for a four-run lead, then Emily VanMatre singled home Russell in the third for a 5-0 edge.

Alyssa Turley got THS into the scoring column in the home half of the third with a single that plated Brown, cutting the deficit down to 5-1 through three complete.

The Lady Falcons produced five runs on five hits, a walk and an error in the fourth to increase the lead out to 10-1, but the hosts answered with two runs in their half of the frame while closing the gap down to 10-3.

Wahama plated another four runs on three hits and two errors in the fifth, which ultimately wrapped up the 11-run outcome.

WHS outhit the Lady Cats by a 13-5 overall margin in Game 1 and also committed three of the nine errors in the contest. The guests stranded four runners on base, while Trimble left 10 on the bags.

Hendrick was the winning pitcher of record after allowing two earned runs, five hits and four walks over five innings while striking out two. Lunsford took the loss after surrendering eight earned runs, 13 hits and two walks over five frames while fanning two.

Rose, Hendrick, Helton, Russell, Emily VanMatre and Maddy VanMatre each had two hits for the victors, with Billups also adding a safety.

Russell and Maddy VanMatre each drove in three RBIs and Emily VanMatre also knocked in two RBIs. Rose, Helton and Taylor McGrew also drove in a run apiece.

Rose scored a team-high three runs, followed by Hendrick, Helton, Russell, Billups and Alexis Mick with two runs scored apiece. McGrew also crossed home plate one time for WHS.

Dixon paced Trimble with two hits, followed by Williams, Turley and Lunsford with a safety apiece. Dixon, Turley and Williams each drove in a run, while Brown scored twice and Murphy touched home plate once.

Game 2 proved to be an extension of the first contest as Rose led things off with a walk, stole second and came all the way around to score on a wild pitch as WHS opened up a 1-0 lead after one full frame.

Helton scored on a wild pitch in the second for a 2-0 edge, then Russell singled in both Rose and Billups to double the lead out to 4-0. Russell later scored on a two-out double by McGrew that gave the guests a 5-0 cushion through two complete.

The guests mustered another five runs in the top of the third, thanks to four hits, an error and a walk — all of which increased the WHS lead to 10-0 midway through three.

Trimble broke into the scoring column in the home half of the third as Dixon singled home both Spears and Brown, cutting the deficit down to 10-2 through three complete.

The Lady Falcons answered with five more scores in the fourth and tacked on three more runs in the fifth to wrap up the 16-run triumph.

Wahama outhit the hosts by a 14-5 overall margin and committed only one of the five errors in the contest. The guests stranded seven runners on base, while THS left only two on the bags.

Rose was the winning pitcher of record after allowing two earned runs, five hits and one walk over five innings while striking out six. Moore suffered the loss after surrendering 12 runs (10 earned), seven hits and four walks over three frames of work.

Rose led the Red and White with four hits, five runs scored and also drove in five RBIs, followed by McGrew and Billups with three hits apiece. Hendrick was next with two safeties, while Russell and Mick also produced a hit each.

McGrew knocked in three RBIs and Russell drove in two runs. Hendrick, Billups and Logan Eades also knocked in a run apiece for the victors.

Hendrick, Billups, Eades and Mick each scored three runs, while Helton accounted for the other run scored.

Spears, Browns, Dixon, Turley and Moore each had a hit in the Game 2 setback for Trimble.

Wahama returns to action Wednesday when it travels to Eastern for a pivotal TVC Hocking contest at 5 p.m.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Wahama second baseman Hannah Billups, right, relays a throw to first base for an out during an April 17 contest against Belpre in Hartford, W.Va. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.20-WAH-Billups.jpg Wahama second baseman Hannah Billups, right, relays a throw to first base for an out during an April 17 contest against Belpre in Hartford, W.Va. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports