Eastern shuts out Lancers, 12-0

STEWART, Ohio — These Eagles sure like seeing goose eggs on the scoreboard.

The Eastern baseball team recorded its fifth shut out victory of the season, on Tuesday night in Athens County, as the Eagles soared past Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Federal Hocking by a 12-0 count in five innings.

Eastern (8-3, 7-2 TVC Hocking) took 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, with senior John Little the game-winning first run of the game. Kaleb Hill, Ethen Richmond and Nate Durst each came around to score later in the frame, and Austin Coleman scored in the second to push the EHS lead to 5-0.

The Eagles were held scoreless in the third frame, but got back to business in the fourth, as Coleman, Little and Colton Reynolds each scored.

Eastern batted around in the top of the fifth, capping off the 12-0 win with five runs, on two hits and four walks.

Little claimed the pitching victory for the guests in 3.2 innings of work, striking out two batters, while allowing two hits and two walks. Josh Brewer finished the game on the mound for Eastern, allowing just one walk in 1.1 frames.

Wilfong suffered the loss in the record book for the Lancers (1-12, 1-8).

Richmond was a perfect 2-for-2 with three runs batted in for the EHS offense, while Coleman and Little were both 2-for-3 with one double and three runs scored, with Little adding a team best three RBIs.

Durst singled once, scored twice and drove in one run in the win, Hill singled once, scored one and added an RBI, while Reynolds had one single and one run scored. Wyatt Watson marked one hit and two RBIs for the victors, while Brandon Hart and Owen Arix both singled once.

Brewer also contributed an RBI to the winning cause, while Ryan Lauer and Brayden Holter both scored one run.

Wilfong and Miller both recorded one hit for the FHHS offense.

The Eagles committed the game’s lone error and left four runners on base, one more than Federal Hocking.

Eastern also defeated the Lancers on April 12, by an 11-1 count, in Tuppers Plains.

After a showdown with Wahama on Wednesday, Eastern will be back in Athens County on Thursday, when Trimble hosts the Green, White and Gold.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.