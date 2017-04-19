Wahama sweeps Tomcats

GLOUSTER, Ohio — A wild, yet productive, night for the White Falcons.

The Wahama baseball team extended its winning streak to six straight while picking up a pair of decisions Tuesday after claiming wins of 6-4 and 13-12 over host Trimble in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division doubleheader in Athens County.

The White Falcons (9-5, 7-3 TVC Hocking) came up one score better in the combined 25-run night cap, but went to a more conventional approach in the opener as the guests never trailed.

WHS opened Game 1 by scoring three runs in the top of the first as Tyler Bumgarner singled home both Colton Arrington and Philip Hoffman, then Bumgarner came plateward on an error following a David Hendrick single that made it 3-0 after one complete.

The Tomcats (4-7, 2-5), however, rallied for three runs of their own in the bottom of the second as Ryan Richards singled home Jack Naqucki for a 3-1 deficit, then Max Hooper singled home both Todd Wisor and Kameron Curry to knot things up at three.

Bumgarner came up with the eventual game-winning run in a bit of an unpractical way in the third as the sophomore drew a two-out walk, advanced to second on a Hendrick walk and then advanced to third on a passed ball while later scoring by stealing home for a 4-3 edge.

Arrington added a sacrfice fly RBI in the fourth as Bryton Grate scored for a 5-3 lead, but THS answered with a run in the fifth as Damien Young singled home Nathan Downs to make it a 5-4 game after five full frames.

Hendrick added an insurance run in the seventh with a one-out single that plated Hoffman, wrapping up the 6-4 outcome.

The White Falcons outhit the hosts by a 9-6 overall margin and committed only one of the four errors in the contest. WHS stranded nine runners on base, while the Tomcats left five on the bags.

Dalton Kearns was the winning pitcher of record after allowing four unearned runs, six hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out five. Gary Brooks suffered the loss after surrendering two earned runs, one hit and two walks over 1.2 frames of releief while fanning two.

Bumgarner, Hendrick and Grate led the guests with two hits apiece, followed by Arrington, Kearns and Tanner Smith with a safety each. Bumgarner drove in half of Wahama’s four RBIs and also joined Hoffman in scoring two runs apiece.

Richards paced THS with two hits, followed by Curry, Hooper, Young and Naqucki with a hit each.

Results from Wahama’s 13-12 victory in the night cap were not available before press time.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.