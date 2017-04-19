Southern sweeps Lady Falcons, 23-0

RACINE, Ohio — The Lady Tornadoes actually one-upped themselves.

After posting a 22-0 win at Miller this past Monday, the Southern softball team had just a little more luck against the visiting Lady Falcons on Wednesday night following a 23-0 victory in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest at Star Mill Park in Meigs County.

The Lady Tornadoes (7-6, 7-4 TVC Hocking) scored at least two runs in each of their four innings at the plate, but the hosts did the most damage during an impressive second frame that led to a dozen runs.

With a 2-0 lead headed into bottom of the second, SHS sent 17 batters to the plate and produced 12 runs on nine hits and four walks — which led to a 14-0 cushion through two complete.

The Purple and Gold sent another 13 batters to the plate in the third frame, which resulted in seven runs on four hits, four walks and two errors — extending the lead out to 21-0 after three full frames.

Paige VanMeter singled home Josie Cundiff in the fourth for a 22-run advantage, then Sydney Cleland scored the final run of the contest when Lauren Lavender singled.

Jaiden Roberts scored the eventual game-winner following a Cundiff single in the first frame. Cundiff later scored on an error that gave Southern a two-run lead after one complete.

The hosts outhit the Lady Falcons (2-9, 2-7) by a 17-5 overall margin and also committed one of the four errors in the contest. SHS stranded eight runners on base and MHS left seven on the bags.

Sydney Cleland was the winning pitcher of record after allowing four hits and a walk over three innings of work. VanMater also gave up a hit and walked one in two innings of relief while fanning two.

Smith took the loss for the Purple and White after surrendering 18 earned runs, 17 hits and 13 walks in four innings in the circle.

Cundiff, VanMeter and Lavender led Southern with three hits apiece, followed by Roberts, Shelbi Dailey and Sierra Cleland with two safeties each. Sydney Cleland and Kati Barton also had a hit apiece for the victors.

VanMeter drove in a team-high five RBIs, while Cundiff and Lavender each knocked in four runs. Sydney Cleland drove in three RBIs, while Dailey, Barton and Sierra Cleland each accounted for two RBIs.

Cundiff scored a team-best five runs and Roberts touched home plate four times. Cierra Whitesell was next with three runs scored, followed by Kati Barton, Kassie Barton, Sierra Cleland and Phoenix Cleland with two runs apiece.

Turkovich and Perami paced Miller with two hits apiece, followed by Muncy with a safety.

Southern returns to action Thursday when it hosts Belpre in a TVC Hocking matchup at 5 p.m.

