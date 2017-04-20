Blue Angels outlast South Point in extras

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Allie Young simply, temporarily, saved the day.

The rest of the visiting Blue Angels, immediately following, made sure it wasn’t ruined in the eighth.

That’s because the Gallia Academy High School softball squad, in dramatic come-from-behind fashion on Wednesday, captured an 8-6 Ohio Valley Conference victory at South Point.

In a see-saw affair, the Blue Angels —on Young’s one-out solo home run to left field in the top of the seventh inning — tied the tilt at 5-5 and forced an extra inning.

After Gallia Academy escaped the bottom of the seventh by forcing the Pointers into a double play, the Blue Angels answered in the top of the eighth — by scoring three runs on an error, an intentional walk, and a two-run single and three stolen bases by Alex Barnes.

Reese Duncan scored a run for the Lady Pointers in the bottom of the eighth, but back-to-back groundouts to Gallia Academy second baseman Bailey Meadows and a strikeout ended the game.

With the win, the Blue Angels —after a 9-5 loss at Ironton on Monday for their first setback in the OVC —atoned on Wednesday and completed the season sweep of South Point.

Gallia Academy is atop the OVC at 6-1, part of 8-3 overall.

In the two clubs’ first meeting, the Blue Angels relied on three solo home runs as part of a 4-1 triumph.

This time, it was Young’s solo shot —for the team’s 10th home run of the season — that gave Gallia Academy an extra shot in the arm.

The Blue Angels took advantage, as Kimberly Edelmann reached on a one-out error in the eighth, before Hunter Copley drew her second intentional walk.

The freshman Barnes then singled to plate Edelmann and Copley, as Barnes stole second, third and finally home on the at-bat by Jenna Meadows.

That made it 8-5, as Duncan singled and eventually scored on an RBI-groundout by Sarah Allen.

Both pitchers, Gallia Academy’s Copley and South Point’s Abby Hannah, went the distance — as Copley picked up the win.

Despite giving up 14 hits and five earned runs with two walks, she struck out eight — after exiting the Ironton affair after only two innings pitched.

Hannah allowed 11 hits and also five earned runs, as she struck out nine.

Both teams left eight runners on base, as the Pointers left ladies at first and second in both the second and third frames.

South Point plated three runs in the opening inning, as Hannah helped her cause with a two-run single.

But Keiara Cornwell, whose single scored Hannah to make it 3-0, was left stranded at second.

Edelmann answered for the Blue Angels, conking a two-run double to cross Paxton Roberts and Carly Shriver, who both singled.

The Blue Angels went ahead 4-3 in the fourth, cranking out five singles — one apiece by Meadows, Edelmann, Barnes, Young and Brooke Pasquale.

Barnes drove in Bailey Meadows, while a walk to Jenna Meadows brought in Edelmann.

The only other Blue Angel hit was by Jenna Meadows, who roped a two-out double in the first.

Otherwise, Hannah retired GAHS in both the third and fifth frames, as Edelmann also walked in the sixth.

Sophie Morrison, spearheaded by her solo home run in the sixth that gave the Lady Pointers the 5-4 lead, led the hosts by going 4-for-5 with two runs scored.

Allen, Cornwell and Leah Lawson added two hits apiece, as Hannah —who reached on an error to lead off the fifth —tied it at 5-5 on a two-out RBI-single by Holly Ramey.

The Blue Angels return to the road, and return to OVC action, today (Friday, April 21) at Fairland.

