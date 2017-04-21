Blue Devils tennis clips Cavaliers

CENTENARY, Ohio — If it works, then do it.

For the Gallia Academy High School tennis team, its formula for success this season has been simple.

At least sweep the three singles matches, and let the doubles chips fall where they may.

Once again, on Thursday, the host Blue Devils won a match by a 3-2 score —this time against the visiting Chillicothe Cavaliers.

And, once again, Gallia Academy amassed that 3-2 victory by sweeping the three singles matches — yet getting swept itself in the two doubles tilts.

With the non-league win, Gallia Academy improved to 7-2 — and won its third consecutive contest.

Thursday’s triumph was also the club’s fourth by a 3-2 count — as its only two losses are also by 3-2 scores.

On Wednesday, the Blue Devils defeated visiting Unioto with a 5-0 sweep, following a 4-1 win over Athens on Monday.

The squad’s other win was a 4-1 decision at Unioto on March 28.

At first and second singles against Chillicothe, the Blue Devils gained straight-set sweeps —with juniors Miguel Velasco and Pierce Wilcoxon winning in their regular slots yet again.

In fact, Velasco and Wilcoxon won by identical 6-0, 6-3 scores —with Velasco winning at first singles over Will Kreiger and Wilcoxon winning at second singles over Sophie Fulkerson.

The Cavaliers were forced to forfeit at third singles, thus giving Gallia Academy another singles sweep.

That was the first forfeiture in any match to the Blue Devils this season.

But Chillicothe swept the two doubles bouts, as the Blue and White won just two points in the process.

At first doubles, Miles Cornwell and Olivia Meadows were shutout victims (6-0, 6-0) against Chillicothe’s combination of Max Kreiger and Gabby Lapurga.

Cornwell is the Blue Devils’ regular third singles player.

At second doubles, MiKayla Edelmann and Katie Carpenter lost to Michael Herlihy and Lawrence Li 6-0, 6-2.

The Blue Devils return to the road, and return to Southeastern Ohio Athletic League action, on Monday at Jackson.

Gallia Academy leads the four-team SEOAL at 3-0, but the defending champion Ironmen are only one game back at 2-1.

