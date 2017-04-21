Eastern sweeps Lady Tomcats, 12-8

GLOUSTER, Ohio — The winless Lady Tomcats certainly put a scare into league leaders, but the Lady Eagles survived the fright.

The Trimble softball team cut Eastern’s lead from seven runs down to just one, in Thursday night’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Athens County, but the Lady Eagles didn’t relinquish their lead and won by a 12-8 count.

Eastern (11-2, 10-1 TVC Hocking) scored the game’s opening run in the top of the first, when Sidney Cook singled home Ally Barber, who doubled to start the frame.

Trimble (0-11, 0-9) tied the game in the bottom of the first, as Spears scored on a two-out single by Turley.

The Lady Eagles reestablished their lead in the top of the second, when Abbie Hawley doubled and then scored on an Ally Barber two-out single.

Eastern began adding on to its lead in the top of the third inning, when Katlyn Barber tripled home Cook and then scored on a Cera Grueser groundout. With two outs in the third, Taylynn Rockhold was driven in by Hannah Bailey, increasing the EHS lead to 5-1.

THS got one run back in the bottom of the third inning, but went scoreless for the next two frames.

Eastern manufactured two runs without the benefit of a hit in the fourth inning, pushing the lead to 7-2.

In the top of the fifth frame, the Lady Eagles added two runs to their lead, as Cook singled home Bailey, and Ally Barber scored on a Katlyn Barber sac-bunt.

Trimble fought back to within one run, at 9-8, in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring six runs on the strength of four straight hits, after a two-out error.

Two THS errors in the top of the seventh helped Eastern add three insurance runs and cap off the 12-8 win.

Elaina Hensley was the winning pitcher of record, striking out six batters in a complete game in the circle for EHS. Hensley allowed eight runs, just one earned, on six hits and two walks. Lunsford suffered the loss for the Lady Tomcats.

The Lady Eagle offense was led by Hawley, who was 4-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored. Cook was 3-for-5 with one run scored and two runs batted in, Ally Barber was 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored, while Katlyn Barber was 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and three RBIs.

Bailey singled once, scored once and drove in one run in the win, while Durst singled once and scored twice. Rockhold finished with one run scored and one RBI for the victors, while Grueser contributed two RBIs.

Turley led the hosts at the plate, going 2-for-4 with one double, one run scored and one RBI.

Eastern left eight runners on base, twice as many as Trimble. The Lady Tomcats committed four errors, while EHS had two defensive miscues.

The Lady Eagles also defeated Trimble on Monday, by a 28-2 count in Meigs County.

After a trip to Miller on Friday, the Lady Eagles will be back in action on Monday, when they try to avenge their lone league loss, at Wahama.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.