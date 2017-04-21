Eastern’s Jett Facemyer to run at Otterbein

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — On April 13, in the Eastern High School lobby, Eastern senior Jett Facemyer signed his letter of intent to join the Otterbein track and field team.

“Begin able to run in high school and take it on to college is a great opportunity,” Facemyer said. “It’ll be a great experience, being able to run in college. Otterbein is small, the coaching staff seems very knowledgeable and they have very nice facilities.”

Facemyer — a three-sport standout for the Eagles — is a four-year member of each the track and field, football and basketball teams.

On the basketball court, Jett was a two-time All-Ohioan who, as a senior, averaged 22 points per game and became a member of the school’s 1,000-point club.

In his senior season on the football field, Facemyer earned an all-state special mention nod, after passing for 1,648 yards and 13 scores, while rushing for 878 yards and 14 touchdowns.

“Track, for me, has been the most enjoyable,” Facemyer said of his decision to choose track over basketball and football. “It’s not as stressful and I’ve always had the most fun running track. There’s a lot of competition and it’s what I’ve enjoyed doing.”

Jett’s track and field career at EHS has also been quite eventful, excelling in the 800m run, the 400m dash and the long jump.

After finishing 14th in the state in the 800m as a sophomore — his first state appearance — Facemyer returned to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in the same event as a junior.

In his second attempt at the state, Facemyer set a personal record and claimed 12th in the 800m, with a time of 1:59.10. As a junior in the 800m, Jett won the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division title, while placing second in the district and fourth in the region.

Facemyer’s personal record in the long jump is 19 feet, 2 inches, set earlier this season. In the 400m dash, Jett’s best lap of 52.99 came at last spring’s district meet.

“I think Otterbein is getting a tremendous talent,” said Eastern head coach Josh Fogle. “Jett started running the 800m late, his freshman year he was a sprinter. We bumped him up to the 800m because of his leg speed and that it seemed like he could run forever. We really haven’t run a lot of mileage with him. I keep telling him that if he had a base and got a couple more miles in, he could really excel. At the next level, that’s what they’ll do with him and the sky is the limit.”

Facemyer will have a chance to gain that mileage early in his college career, as he will also be on the Otterbein cross country team.

“The coach told me that he wanted me to run cross country to stay up on mileage,” Facemyer said. “So, I guess I’m trying cross country for the first time.”

Jett will continue competing in the 400m dash and 800m run on the track at Otterbein, while majoring in biology for pre-dentistry.

Facemyer is currently ranked third in the EHS class of 2017, with a 4.0 weighted and 3.9 unweighted grade-point-average.

Located in Westerville, Ohio, Otterbein is an NCAA Division III school and the Cardinals compete in the Ohio Athletic Conference.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

On April 13 at EHS, Jett Facemyer signed his letter of intent to join the Otterbein track and field, and cross country teams. Sitting in the front row, from left, are Denny Facemyer, Jett Facemyer and Cindy Facemyer. Standing in the back row are Sharp Facemyer, Blaise Facemyer, EHS head coach Josh Fogle, and Daschle Facemyer. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.23-EHS-Facemyer.jpg On April 13 at EHS, Jett Facemyer signed his letter of intent to join the Otterbein track and field, and cross country teams. Sitting in the front row, from left, are Denny Facemyer, Jett Facemyer and Cindy Facemyer. Standing in the back row are Sharp Facemyer, Blaise Facemyer, EHS head coach Josh Fogle, and Daschle Facemyer. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Jett Facemyer competes in the 800m run at Fairfield Union High School, in the 2016 regional championships. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.23-wo-EHS-Jett.jpg Jett Facemyer competes in the 800m run at Fairfield Union High School, in the 2016 regional championships. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports