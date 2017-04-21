Eastern’s Corbett Catlett to throw for OCU

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — On April 13, in the Eastern High School lobby, EHS senior Corbett Catlett signed his letter of intent to join the Ohio Christian University track and field team.

“My main goal is to get a degree,” Catlett said. “I think I’ll strive most doing sports, because that’s what I’ve always known to do. I feel that sports will help me in the future, in the class room.”

Catlett, a three-sport athlete, has been a four-year member of Eastern’s track and field, basketball and football teams.

“I find that I succeed the most in track,” Corbett said of choosing between sports. “I have fun in the other sports, but I think track is what I’m best at and I feel like that’s what I have the most opportunities in.”

As a junior competing in the discus throw for the EHS track and field team, Catlett placed sixth in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division, with a throw of 107 feet, 8 inches. Corbett followed that up with a 115-3 throw the district, placing ninth.

“He’s just overall a great kid,” EHS head coach Josh Fogle of Catlett said. “He’s a good athlete, a good thrower and he’ll do anything you ask him to do. We had to have him run last year, so he trained with the sprinters and then threw, which I think helped him a lot.

“He’s worked really hard this year,” Fogle added. “He’s set personal records in the shot put and discus throw already, so we look for him to keep excelling. He’ll get someone who knows discus and shot put, that can work with him everyday and he’ll do well in college.”

Catlett’s personal records are currently 125-1 in the discus throw and 41-1.25 in the shot put.

“You can tell that Corbett is a very hard worker already,” OCU head coach Eric Hamner said. “He’s making a lot of improvements this year, in his senior year, and I can see him making an immediate impact on our throws program. He can be one of the pillars of our program moving forward.”

Along with the shot put and discus throw, Catlett will also be looking to do the hammer throw event in college.

Located in Circleville, OCU is an NAIA school and the Trailblazers compete in the River States Conference.

“I’ve always had a connection there,” Catlett said of Ohio Christian University. “I went to camp there, I have family who went there, I have friends that go there and I’ll actually be rooming with a friend when I go there. I like the track program and I really like the campus life.”

Catlett will major in business at OCU.

While at Eastern, Corbett held a 3.0 grade-point-average. As a senior, Catlett was a starting forward on the EHS basketball team, while scoring a pair of touchdowns and gaining over 300 yards as a receiver on the gridiron.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

On Apil 13 at EHS, Corbett Catlett signed his letter of intent to join the OCU track and field team. Sitting in the front row, from left, are Layna Catlett, Lisa Catlett, Corbett Catlett and Chris Catlett. Standing in the back row are OCU head coach Eric Hamner and EHS head coach Josh Fogle. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.23-EHS-Catlett-1.jpg On Apil 13 at EHS, Corbett Catlett signed his letter of intent to join the OCU track and field team. Sitting in the front row, from left, are Layna Catlett, Lisa Catlett, Corbett Catlett and Chris Catlett. Standing in the back row are OCU head coach Eric Hamner and EHS head coach Josh Fogle. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Eastern senior Corbett Catlett competes in the shot put at the Meigs Open, on March 28. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.23-wo-EHS-Corbett-1.jpg Eastern senior Corbett Catlett competes in the shot put at the Meigs Open, on March 28. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports