EHS teams take 6th at Cavalier Invitational

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Eastern boys and girls track and field teams both claimed sixth in the weather-shortened Cavalier Invitational, hosted by Chillicothe High School on Thursday.

With nine events scored, the girls team competition was won by Marysville with a total of 80. Next was Athens with 66, followed by the hosts with 43. The Lady Eagles total of 28 placed them sixth among the 11 scoring teams.

EHS senior Alia Hayes claimed the Lady Eagles’ only event championship, winning the discus throw with a distance of 125 feet, three inches. Hayes’ margin of victory was 5 feet, 8 inches.

Two other Lady Eagles scored in individual events, as Ally Durst finished sixth in the 1600m run with a time of 5:39.58, and Sabrina Lauer was eighth in the discus with a throw of 98-9.

The Lady Eagles also scored in all three relays races that were run.

The EHS relay team of Durst, Jessica Cook, Taylor Parker and Rhiannon Morris claimed second in the 4x800m with a time of 10:31.54, while the quartet of Cook, Rylee Haggy, Jaymie Basham and Cierra Smeeks was sixth in the 4x200m with a time of 1:56.89.

In the final race before the lightning delay that ended up cutting the invite short, Eastern’s 4x100m team of Basham, Haggy, Smeeks and Katie Fick claimed seventh with a time of 56.19.

With seven events scored, Marysville also won the boys team competition, with a score of 63. Athens was second with a total of 60, followed by Jackson with 30. The Eagles’ total of 16 points placed them tied for sixth, with Piketon, out of 13 teams that scored.

EHS junior Tyler Davis won the shot put for the Eagles, tossing 43-7.5, 6.25 inches farther than the closest competitor.

The Eagles’ other six points came from senior Clayton Ritchie, who was third in the 110m hurdles, with a time of 17.41, less than half of a second off the pace.

Eastern is scheduled to be back on the track on Thursday, at Vinton County.

Complete results of the Chillicothe Cavalier Invitational can be found on the web at www.baumspage.com

