Meigs breezes past Lady Bulldogs, 15-2

THE PLAINS, Ohio — A great way to start the weekend.

The Meigs softball team had no trouble picking its 11th straight victory, on Friday night in Athens County, as the Lady Marauders rolled to a 15-2 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Athens.

The first five batters of the game came around to score, as Meigs (12-1, 7-0 TVC Ohio) charged out to a 5-0 lead on the strength of three doubles and two singles.

The Lady Marauders extended their lead to 7-0 in the second inning, when Danielle Morris doubled home Devyn Oliver and later scored.

Meigs’ lead was up to 11-0 in the top of the third inning, as Morris, Shalynn Mitchell, Taylor Swartz, and Peyton Rowe each scored.

Athens (4-11, 3-5) — which had won two of its last three games headed into Friday — broke through for the first time in the third inning, as Lilly Mills doubled home Amy Brannan and Somnia Keesa.

The Lady Marauders got both runs back and then some in the top of the fourth, as Swartz tripled home both Oliver and Mitchell, and then the MHS sophomore was driven in by Morris.

The final run of Meigs’ 15-2 win was scored in the top of the fifth, when Mitchell singled home Alliyah Pullins.

Maddison Woodyard picked up the win in the circle for Meigs, striking out one and allowing two runs on six hits. Breanna Zirkle pitched the final two frames for MHS striking out one batter in a without allowing a base runner.

Kaylee Stewart suffered the loss in the record book for the hosts, allowing seven runs, three earned, on seven hits and one walk. Brannan finished the game in the circle for AHS, and she allowed eight runs, four earned, on nine hits and two walks.

Morris led the MHS offense with a 2-for-3 day, including two doubles, three runs scored and three runs batted in. Rowe doubled twice, scored twice and drove in a pair of runs, Oliver doubled once, singled once, scored three runs and added an RBI, while Pullins had a double, a single, two runs scored and one RBI.

Mitchell was a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate with two runs scored and one RBI, while Zirkle and Morgan Lodwick both singled twice in four at-bats. Swartz had one hit, three runs scored and one RBI for the victors, while Ciera Older chipped in with a double.

Mills led the hosts with a double and an RBI, while Kessa and Brannan both had a single and a run scored.

Meigs played errorless defense, but left eight runners on base. Athens committed three errors and left two runners stranded.

This completes the season sweep for the Meigs, as the Maroon and Gold were also victorious over the Lady Bulldogs on April 5, when MHS won by a 13-3 count at Dreams Field.

After a non-conference doubleheader on Saturday, the Lady Marauders will get back to work in the TVC Ohio on Monday, when Vinton County visits Rocksprings.

