Lady Cats fall to ISJ, 21-1

ASHTON, W.Va. — Another tough night for the Lady Cats.

The Hannan softball team dropped its ninth consecutive decision by double digits on Friday night following a 21-1 setback to visiting Ironton Saint Joseph in three innings of a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The host Lady Cats (0-9) never led in the contest as the Lady Flyers (9-5) sent 15 batters to the plate in the top half of the first, which yielded 10 runs on three hits, eight walks and two hit batters — giving the guests a 10-0 cushion midway through the opening frame.

HHS answered with a run in the home half of the first as Jessica Dalton produced a one-out single and later came around on an Alexis Lloyd single, cutting the deficit down to nine through one full frame.

The Blue and White, however, name came closer as Hannan stranded five baserunners over the final two frames en route to the mercy-rule setback.

ISJHS — which received 17 free passes in the contest — sent another dozen batters to the plate in the second, which resulted in seven runs on two hits and nine walks for a commanding 17-1 advantage.

The Purple and Gold tacked on another four runs with four hits — including a three-run homer by Meagan Riley — in the top of the third to wrap up the 20-run difference.

The Lady Flyers outhit the hosts by a 9-5 overall margin and neither team committed an error in the game. St. Joe also claimed a season sweep after posting a 14-0 decision in Ironton back on April 12.

Alex Holzapfel was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one earned run, five hits and one walk over three innings while striking out six. Kassidee Bush took the loss after surrendering six runs and six walks in the start. Josie McCoy also worked three innings of relief for the Lady Cats.

Dalton led Hannan with two hits and scored a run, followed by Lloyd, Pamela Ochs and Olivia Norris with a safety apiece. Lloyd also had the lone RBI for HHS.

Morgan Turner paced the Lady Flyers with three hits, followed by Holzapfel, Riley, Kelsey Malone, Ashley Bartram, Karly Young, Natalie Heaberlin, Isabella Griffiths and Jenna Rawlins with a safety apiece.

Turner and Malone each scored four times, while Holzapfel and Riley also touched home plate three times apiece. Riley also accounted for six RBIs in the triumph.

Hannan returns to action Monday when it hosts Charleston Catholic in a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Hannan sophomore Pammie Ochs belts out a single during the third inning of Friday night’s non-conference softball contest against Ironton Saint Joseph in Ashton, W.Va. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.25-HAN-Ochs.jpg Hannan sophomore Pammie Ochs belts out a single during the third inning of Friday night’s non-conference softball contest against Ironton Saint Joseph in Ashton, W.Va. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports