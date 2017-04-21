Meigs swept by Bulldogs, 11-1

THE PLAINS, Ohio — The Marauders have had a few nights to remember this spring, unfortunately for the Maroon and Gold, Friday night wasn’t one of them.

The Meigs baseball team took one on the chin on Friday in Athens County, as the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division leading Bulldogs claimed an 11-1 mercy rule win.

Meigs (9-6, 5-2) — which had won back to-back games headed into Friday — trailed by three runs after the first inning, four after the second, and six after the third.

The Marauders avoided the shut out in the top of the fourth inning, as Tyler Johnson singled home Zach Helton.

The Bulldogs (13-1, 8-0) — winners of nine straight — scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth and one more in the fifth to complete the 11-1 mercy rule win.

Cameron Kasler earned the pitching victory for Athens, allowing one run, four hits and two walks. Kasler pitched the entire game for AHS, striking out six batters.

Luke Musser pitched four innings and suffered the loss for Meigs, allowing 10 runs, six earned, on 11 hits and two walks. Zayne Wolfe pitched the final frame for MHS, allowing one hit and one run. Musser struck out two batters, while Wolfe struck out one.

Christian Mattox doubled once for the Marauder offense, while Johnson, Briar Wolfe and Tyler Bachtel each singled once. Helton scored the guests’ only run on an RBI by Johnson.

Andy Kostival, Brendan Sano, Joseph Thomas and Rece Lonas each had two hits for the hosts, with Kostival scoring twice.

Both teams committed two errors. Meigs left five runners stranded, while Athens had just two runners left on base.

Athens also won the first meeting between these teams, in Rocksprings on April 5, by a 7-3 final.

Following Saturday’s non-conference doubleheader with Warren, Meigs will get back to league play on Monday, at Vinton County.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.