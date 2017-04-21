Lady Falcons sweep South Gallia, 19-1

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Early and often.

The Wahama softball team scored at least two runs in each at-bat and led 14-0 through three innings of play Friday night during a 19-1 mercy-rule victory over host South Gallia in a five-inning Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest in Gallia County.

The Lady Falcons (17-8, 11-2 TVC Hocking) sent nine, 10 and 11 batters to the plate in each of the first three innings, which led to five, four and five runs during those frames while building up a 14-run advantage.

The guests tacked on two more runs in the top of the fourth for a 16-0 lead, but the Lady Rebels (0-15, 0-12) answered with their lone score in the bottom half of the fourth as an error and a wild pitch allowed Mendy Swords to score for a 16-1 contest after four complete.

WHS tacked on three more runs in the fifth to complete the 18-run triumph. The Red and White — winners of six straight — also earned a season sweep of South Gallia after posting a 15-0 win in Hartford back on April 4.

The Lady Falcons outhit the hosts by a 10-1 overall margin and also committed two of the four errors in the contest. Wahama stranded nine runners on base, while SGHS left three on the bags.

Hannah Billups was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one unearned run, one hits and four walks over five innings while striking out five. Maddie Simpson took the loss after surrendering six runs (five earned), five hits and one walk over one frame of work. The hosts used three different pitcher in the setback.

Ashtyn Russell led Wahama with three hits, followed by Hannah Rose and Maddy VanMatre with two safeties apiece. Cynthia Hendrick, Hannah Billups and Autumn Baker also had a hit each in the triumph.

Emily VanMatre paced WHS with three RBIs, followed by Rose, Russell, Baker, Maddy VanMatre and Amara Helton with two RBIs each. Russell and Billups also scored four times apiece, while Rose, Maddy VanMatre, Logan Eades and Alexis Mick each scored twice.

Destiny Johnson produced the Lady Rebels’ lone hit in the setback.

Wahama returns to action Monday when it hosts Eastern in a pivotal TVC Hocking contest at 5 p.m.

South Gallia was in the Gallia Academy tournament over the weekend and returns to the diamond Wednesday when it hosts Fed Hock at 5 p.m.

