Lady Eagles topple Miller, 20-4

HEMLOCK, Ohio — Talk about a total team effort.

The Eastern softball team had 11 different players score at least one run on Friday night in Perry County, as the Lady Eagles rolled to a 20-4 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Miller.

Eastern (12-2, 11-1 TVC Hocking) scored the game’s opening run before an out was recorded, as Sidney Cook singled home Ally Barber. With one-out in the first inning, Cera Grueser drove in Emmalea Durst and Katlyn Barber, giving EHS a 3-0 advantage.

The Lady Eagles broke the game wide open in the second inning, scoring 11 runs on the strength of 10 hits.

Eastern’s lead grew to 15-0 in the top of the third inning, when Katlyn Barber scored on an Abbie Hawley sacrifice fly.

Aided by a pair of EHS errors, Miller (2-10, 2-8) scored twice in the bottom of the third.

Eastern’s lead was up to 18 runs, at 20-2, in the top of the fourth inning, as the Lady Eagles combined one hit with four free passes and three errors.

The Lady Falcons scored the game’s final two runs, one in the fourth inning and the other in the fifth.

Sophia Carleton pitched two innings and earned the win, striking out one batter and hitting one. Alexus Metheney pitched the next two innings, striking out four, while allowing three unearned runs on two hits and four hit batters. Cook pitched the final frame for EHS, striking out two batters, walking one and hitting one, while allowing one unearned run.

Smith suffered the loss in the circle for Miller.

Durst, a sophomore, led the way at the plate for the guests, going 3-for-4 with one double, four runs scored and two runs batted in. Taylynn Rockhold was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs, Cook was 2-for-3 with one double, two runs scored and five RBIs, while Hannah Bailey was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Katlyn Barber tripled once, scored three times and drove in two runs for the victors, while Hawley and Courtney Fitzgerald both singled once and scored once, with Hawley marking two RBIs and Fitzgerald adding one.

Ally Barber scored twice and drove in one run, Grueser scored once and drove home three, while Kelsey Casto and Hannah Sharp both scored once in the win.

Chloe Rine and Madeline Wallace each had one hit for the MHS offense, while Chappelean scored a team-best two runs.

Eastern committed four errors and left five runners on base, while Miller had seven errors and seven runners stranded.

The Lady Eagles also defeated MHS on April 4, by a 20-0 count in Tuppers Plains.

Eastern returns to the diamond on Monday at Wahama, where the Lady Eagles will try to avenge their lone league loss and move one step closer to a sixth straight TVC Hocking title.

