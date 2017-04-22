Sights from the Marshall Green-White football scrimmage

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The 2017 Green-White football scrimmage was held Saturday at the Cline Athletic Complex on the campus of Marshall University.
The annual event was moved from Joan C. Edwards Stadium to the Herd’s indoor practice facility next door due to inclement weather, but that didn’t stop roughly 1,000 spectators from showing up to support the Green and White.
As of Saturday, Marshall is now 133 days from the start of the 2017 regular season. The Herd opens its fall campaign on September 2 when they host Miami (OH) in a non-conference contest at Edwards Stadium.
Here are some sights from the MU spring scrimmage, including a pair of former Ohio Valley Publishing area players that were part of Marshall’s event on Saturday.
Redshirt junior Keion Davis (24) looks for a running lane during Saturday’s Marshall Green-White Scrimmage held at the Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports)
Marshall football coach Doc Holliday walks down the field after an offensive score during Saturday’s Marshall Green-White Scrimmage held at the Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports)
Despite having the event moved from Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Herd fans still showed up to support the football team during Saturday’s Marshall Green-White Scrimmage held at the Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports)
Marshall place kicker Amoreto Curraj (39) boots a soccer ball around with fellow kicking specialists Robert LeFevre (43) and Kaare Vedvik (16) during Saturday’s Marshall Green-White Scrimmage held at the Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports)
Redshirt freshman Willie Johnson (3) hangs on to pass before scampering for a touchdown during Saturday’s Marshall Green-White Scrimmage held at the Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports)
Junior quarterback Chase Litton (14) releases a pass to Brennon Tibbs in warm-ups during Saturday’s Marshall Green-White Scrimmage held at the Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports)
Senior tight end Ryan Yurachek (85) hauls in a pass during warm-up drills as part of Saturday’s Marshall Green-White Scrimmage held at the Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports)
Former Meigs High School standout and current Marshall junior Michael Davis (86) warms up before the start of Saturday’s Marshall Green-White Scrimmage held at the Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports)
Former Point Pleasant standout and current Marshall redshirt freshman Cody Mitchell, right, breaks into a route during Saturday’s Marshall Green-White Scrimmage held at the Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports)