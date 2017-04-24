Golden Rockets run-rule Lady Raiders

BIDWELL, Ohio — A few walks allowed here, a few errors committed there, and the River Valley High School softball squad was behind the proverbial 8-ball on Monday.

And, with Wellston erupting for 13 runs in the third and fourth innings, the Lady Raiders eventually fell to the visiting Golden Rockets 17-5 in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division tilt.

In fact, the Lady Raiders led 2-0 following the first inning, but Wellston went off for two runs on two hits in the second stanza —before a six-run four-hit outburst in the third that made it 8-2.

The Golden Rockets, after River Valley’s Baylee Hollanbaugh hit a solo home run in the third, then exploded for seven runs in the fourth to lead 15-3 —on the aid of only two hits.

The Lady Raiders, like they did in the opening inning, got two runs back on two hits in the fourth, but Wellston —like it did in the second inning —got two more runs on two more hits for the 17-5 advantage.

The contest was called following the fifth inning with the 10-run mercy rule.

With the win, the Golden Rockets complete the season sweep of River Valley, which they doubled up 6-3 at Wellston only two weeks ago.

The Blue and Gold raised their record to 10-9, and to 8-1 in the TVC-Ohio — trailing only Meigs by a game in the loss column.

The Golden Rockets’ only league loss is against Meigs, which the Lady Marauders rallied for the win.

Meigs is at 8-0 in the league, as the two clubs face off again on Friday at Meigs High School’s Dreams Field.

River Valley, conversely, fell to 4-11 with its third consecutive loss — and to 2-6 in the TVC-Ohio.

Wellston doubled up the Lady Raiders in hits 10-5, but the Raiders were also impacted by committing five errors —along with the several walks allowed by River Valley pitching.

Arika Barr started in the circle for the Raiders, then returned in the fourth following Hollanbaugh working two-thirds of an inning in the third.

Ashley Compston pitched a complete game for Wellston, striking out five.

After Barr retired the Rockets 1-2-3 in the opening at-bat, the Raiders struck first when Sydney Little led off with a walk, followed by back-to-back singles by Cierra Roberts and Chloe Gee —and another walk to Isabella Mershon.

Both Roberts and Gee scored, but the next Raider run wasn’t until Wellston went off for eight unanswered.

Hollanbaugh hit her homer in the third, then Little reached on an error in the outfield — before Roberts singled and Gee tripled.

Both Roberts and Gee gained RBIs, as Little and Roberts both scored.

But by then, Wellston was ahead 15-3.

The Golden Rockets did commit four errors, but Compston stranded the Raiders with the bases loaded in the first —followed by runners on the corners in the fourth.

She retired the Raiders 1-2-3 in the fifth frame for the mercy rule.

Jasmyn Wilson, with two singles including a two-run single in the third, paced the Golden Rocket attack.

Erica Scott’s bases-clearing triple in the fourth made it 15-3, as Sydney Mullins doubled in the second inning to plate two runs and forge the 2-2 tie.

Six separate Rockets had a single apiece.

River Valley returns home, and returns to TVC-Ohio Division action, today (Wednesday, April 26) against Nelsonville-York.

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106

River Valley’s Isabella Mershon (11) is safe at first base during the Raiders’ Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division softball game against Wellston on Monday at River Valley High School. (Paul Boggs/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.26-RV-Mershon.jpg River Valley’s Isabella Mershon (11) is safe at first base during the Raiders’ Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division softball game against Wellston on Monday at River Valley High School. (Paul Boggs/OVP Sports) Paul Boggs/OVP Sports