Eastern outlasts White Falcons, 8-6

MASON, W.Va. — Lucky number seven.

The Eastern baseball team picked up its seventh consecutive victory, on Monday night in Mason County, as the Eagles came back to defeat Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Wahama by an 8-6 count.

Eastern (12-3, 11-2 TVC Hocking) — which also knocked off WHS on April 19, by a 15-6 count in Tuppers Plains — was held scoreless for the first two innings on Monday.

The White Falcons (11-7, 9-5) — who have won eight of their last 10 games with both setbacks coming to EHS — scored the game’s opening run in the bottom of the second inning, on a bases loaded walk. On the very next at-bat, David Hendrick and Bryton Grate scored on a failed fielder’s choice, giving WHS a 3-0 lead.

The Eagles got one run back in the top of the third frame, when Kaleb Hill drove in Austin Coleman. Eastern tied the game at three in the fourth inning, when Isaac Nottingham doubled home Josh Brewer and Owen Arix.

Wahama reestablished its lead in the bottom of the fourth, when Grate reached on a dropped third strike and then scored on an error.

After a scoreless fifth inning for both sides, the Eagles took their first lead of the night with two outs in the sixth inning, when Colton Reynolds singled home Arix and Nate Durst.

The hosts tied the game in the bottom of the sixth, when Tanner Smith doubled home Hendrick. WHS left the bases loaded, however, failing to regain the lead.

After an error to start the top of the seventh inning, John Little singled home Austin Coleman to give EHS a 6-5 lead. Little was then doubled home by Hill, who later scored on an error, extending the Eagle lead to 8-5.

Dalton Kearns scored on a two-out error in the bottom of the seventh, but Wahama left the bases loaded yet again, as Eastern claimed the 8-6 win.

EHS junior Ethen Richmond pitched the final two frames for the victors, striking out five and earning the win. Richmond allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits and four walks.

Hill started on the mound and pitched two innings for the Eagles, striking out three and allowing three earned runs, on one hit and five walks. Coleman struck out six batters in three innings of relief, while allowing just one unearned run and one hit.

Philip Hoffman pitched the final inning and suffered loss for Wahama, allowing three runs, one earned, on two hits. Kearns started and pitched six innings for WHS, allowing five runs, three earned, on six hits and one walk. Kearns struck out four batters, while Hoffman struck out three.

Hill and Nottingham both doubled once, singled once and drove in two runs runs for EHS, with Hill adding a run scored. Little was 2-for-4 with a run scored and a run batted in, Reynolds was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, while Coleman was 1-for-4 with two runs scored. Arix crossed home plate twice in the win, while Brewer and Durst both scored once.

Smith was 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI to lead the White Falcons. Jared Oliver singled once and drove in two runs, Hendrick singled once and scored twice, while Kearns singled once and scored once. Grate crossed home plate twice in the setback, Tyler Bumgarner scored once, while Colton Arrington earned an RBI.

EHS committed two errors and left six runners stranded, while Wahama had four errors and 10 runners left on base.

After a non-conference tilt against Point Pleasant on Tuesday, Wahama will resume league play on Wednesday, when Miller visits Mason.

The Eagles return to the diamond on Wednesday, when Southern visits Tuppers Plains.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Eastern junior Kaleb Hill (14) steps off of the mound to catch a fly ball during the Eagles’ 8-6 victory, on Monday night in at Wahama. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.26-EHS-Hill-1.jpg Eastern junior Kaleb Hill (14) steps off of the mound to catch a fly ball during the Eagles’ 8-6 victory, on Monday night in at Wahama. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Wahama sophomore Tanner Smith fires to first base for an out during the White Falcons’ 8-6 loss to Eastern, on Monday in Mason. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.26-WAH-Smith-1.jpg Wahama sophomore Tanner Smith fires to first base for an out during the White Falcons’ 8-6 loss to Eastern, on Monday in Mason. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Wahama junior Bryton Grate slides safely into home plate, past Eastern junior Austin Coleman (12). (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.26-wo-WAH-Grate-1.jpg Wahama junior Bryton Grate slides safely into home plate, past Eastern junior Austin Coleman (12). (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Eastern freshman Colton Reynolds (left) jumps up to catch a fly ball, in front of teammate Josh Brewer (right). (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.26-wo-EHS-Reynolds-1.jpg Eastern freshman Colton Reynolds (left) jumps up to catch a fly ball, in front of teammate Josh Brewer (right). (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports