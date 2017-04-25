Meigs mauls Lady Vikings, 14-2

McARTHUR, Ohio — No need to sweat this one.

The Meigs softball team — which claimed a two-run victory over Vinton County on April 13 — had a much easier time with the Lady Vikings on Monday at VCHS, as the Lady Marauders claimed a 14-2 victory to remain unbeaten in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.

Meigs (13-2, 8-0 TVC Ohio) scored the game’s first run with two outs in the first inning, when Alliyah Pullins singled home Devyn Oliver. Next, Taylor Swartz scored on an error to give MHS a 2-0 advantage.

Still with two outs in the top of the first, Breanna Zirkle doubled home Pullins, Bre Colburn and Morgan Lodwick, capping off the Lady Marauders’ five-run first.

After a scoreless second frame, Meigs added on in the third inning, first when Zirkle singled home Colburn, and then when Oliver doubled in Lodwick and Zirkle.

The Lady Marauder lead grew to 10-0 in the top of the fourth, as Peyton Rowe scored on a single by Pullins, who was then doubled home by Lodwick.

Vinton County (8-10, 3-6) cut the MHS lead to 10-2 in the bottom of the fourth, when Josie Hembree launched a two-run home run.

Not to be out-done, the Lady Marauders scored four times in the top of the fifth, first when Oliver and Swartz scored on a Morris single. Then in the very next at-bat, Pullins blasted a two-run home run, putting the final touches on the MHS 14-2 victory.

Pullins struck out three batters in four innings and was the winning pitcher of record for Meigs, allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks. Maddison Woodyard pitched the final frame for MHS, allowing just one hit.

Shalynn Refitt suffered the loss for VCHS, allowing five runs, one earned, on four hits and one walk. Refitt pitched one inning and struck out one batter. Destiny Ward threw the final four innings for the hosts, allowing nine runs, five earned, on 10 hits and three walks.

Pullins helped her own cause, leading the Lady Marauder offense with a 3-for-4 effort, including a home run, three runs scored and four runs batted in.

Zirkle was 2-for-3 with a double, one run scored and four RBIs, Oliver was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, while Swartz was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Rowe went 1-for-3 with a triple and a run scored, Lodwick was 1-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI, Colburn was 1-for-3 with two runs scored, while Morris was 1-for-4 with one run scored and two RBIs.

Kelsey Ward led Vinton County, going 2-for-3 with a triple and a run scored.

The Lady Vikings had four errors in the loss, three more than Meigs. VCHS left six runners on base, while the Lady Marauders committed one error.

The Maroon and Gold will have a pair of non-league games next on the slate, at Marietta on Tuesday, and then home against Gallia Academy on Thursday.