RedStorm men finish fourth at Otterbein Twilight

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Conner Messer had a first-place finish and Brandon Massey recorded a pair of runner-up showings to lead the University of Rio Grande men’s track and field team at Friday evening’s Otterbein University Twilight Invitational.

The RedStorm also got a first place finish from their 4×400 relay team and second place outings from Mike Norris and Nikola Andjelic en route to a fourth-place team finish.

Rio tallied 73 points as a team, finishing 15.5 points behind third place Cedarville (89.5 pts.). Ohio Dominican University and the host Cardinals tied for the team championship with 96 points apiece.

Messer, a freshman from Ashland, Ky., won the pole vault competition by clearing 4.56m. He also posted a fourth-place finish in the long jump with an effort covering 6.32m.

Massey, a sophomore from Waxhaw, N.C., was second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.03 and also was the runner-up in the triple jump with a leap of 13.10m.

The 4×400 unit – featuring sophomore Phil Colbert (North Philadelphia, PA), Norris, freshman Keshawn Jones (Mansfield, OH) and senior Aaron Evancho (Zanesville, OH) – took first place with a time of 3:29.73, while Norris was second in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:53.54 and Andjelic finished behind Messer in the pole vault with a mark of 4.26m.

Norris is a sophomore from Dayton, Ohio and Andjelic is a sophomore from Split, Croatia.

The RedStorm had 10 additional Top 10 outings including Jones, who was fourth in the 800 with a time of 1:58.00; senior Floyd Lowry (St. Paris, OH), who placed fifth in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 56.65 and ninth in the 110-meter hurdles after crossing in 15.68; senior Isaac Andrews (Nelsonville, OH), who was sixth in the shot put with a heave of 13.37m; freshman Zack Collins (Newark, OH), who placed seventh in the hammer throw with a toss of 42.25m; freshman Adam Champer (Malvern, OH), who was eighth in the discus with a throw of 40.29m; Colbert, who was eighth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.00; senior Austin Moore (Swedesboro, NJ), who took ninth in the 400 hurdles with a time of 56.95; junior Arthur Dunkley (Akron, OH), who finished ninth in the javelin throw with a toss of 34.74m; and freshman Joe Beegle (Racine, OH), who was 10th in the shot put with a heave of 12.19m.

Rio Grande returns to action next Saturday in the River States Conference Championship hosted by Point Park University.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.