Golden Rockets top River Valley, 9-4

BIDWELL, Ohio — The Raiders, this time, made a better game of it against visiting Wellston.

Still, the River Valley High School baseball team remains in search of an elusive Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division victory.

That’s because the Raiders fell 9-4 on Monday to the Golden Rockets, as Wellston —which no-hit and shut out River Valley only two weeks ago — completed the season sweep.

Wellston scored three runs in its opening at-bat, then added another marker in the second inning to double up the Raiders 4-2 after one-and-a-half.

The Golden Rockets then plated three more runs in the fifth and finally two more in the sixth, staking a 9-2 advantage entering the bottom half —which was their largest margin of the day.

River Valley, which scored twice in the first, didn’t cross the plate again until it scored single counters in the sixth and seventh innings.

With the loss, the Raiders remain winless in the TVC-Ohio at 0-8 — part of 3-9 overall.

The Golden Rockets raised their record to 10-6 —and to 6-3 in the league.

Wellston outhit the Raiders 9-6, as Austin Ragan recorded the pitching loss for River Valley.

He threw the first four and one-thirds frames, giving up seven runs on six hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Ian Polcyn pitched the final two and two-thirds, as he allowed two runs on three hits and a walk with one ‘K’.

Only five of Wellston’s nine runs were earned, as Ragan allowed five and Polcyn none.

Zach Dress worked the opening five frames for the Blue and Gold, and gained the pitching win while scattering four hits and three walks.

He stuck out three, as Michael Graham relieved him for the final two innings and allowed a walk with two hits.

Both Rocket hurlers surrendered two runs, none of which were earned as River Valley scored its final point on a balk.

Graham struck out four Raiders.

Hunter Whalen, Connor Bates and Nick Cox collected two hits apiece for Wellston, as Bates drove in four runs.

Graham, Timothy Stanley and Noah Henry had one hit apiece, as Bates bashed a pair of doubles while Cox clubbed a double and a triple.

Graham also doubled, as Cox finished with two RBIs with Whalen and Graham each adding one.

Ragan helped his cause with two hits for River Valley, as Polcyn, Devin McDonald, Jack Farley and Wyatt Newman notched one apiece.

Ragan and McDonald both doubled, as Farley finished with a pair of RBIs.

River Valley returns home, and returns to TVC-Ohio Division action, today (Wednesday, April 26) against Nelsonville-York.

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106

River Valley first baseman Devin McDonald makes the defensive play as Wellston’s Austin Sharp (23) sprints down the line during Monday’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division baseball game at River Valley High School. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.26-RV-McDonald.jpg River Valley first baseman Devin McDonald makes the defensive play as Wellston’s Austin Sharp (23) sprints down the line during Monday’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division baseball game at River Valley High School. Paul Boggs/OVP Sports