Sargent leads OVCS to 5th at Stansberry Invite

Ohio Valley Christian senior Rachel Sargent earned high-point honors on Friday at the 2017 Cline Stansberry Track and Field Invitational held at Cline Stansberry Stadium on the campus of Doddridge County High School.

Sargent ended the day with two first place efforts and a pair of third place efforts en route to amassing 32 points, which accounted for all of the Lady Defenders’ points while finishing fifth out of seven scoring teams.

Sargent captured first place in both the 200-meter (13.81 seconds) and 400m (1:01.5) dashes, as well as a pair of third place efforts in the 100m dash (13.81) and in the long jump (14-4.25).

Williamstown won the girls competition with 154.5 points, while DCHS (142), Ritchie County (108) and St. Marys (57.5) rounded out the top four spots.

St. Marys won the boys event with 170 points, while Williamstown (150) and Doddridge County (132) rounded out the top three spots. The OVCS boys competed at the event, but did not score a point.

Noah Jenkins had the Defenders’ top individual efforts after placing 12th in the 400m dash with a time of 1:02.80.

Jenkins was also 15th in the 100m dash (13.93) and ended up 16th in the 200m dash (28.46).

Complete results of the 2017 Cline Stansberry Invitational are available on the web at runwv.com

