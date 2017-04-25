Ironmen edge Blue Devils in tennis

JACKSON, Ohio — Once again, and for actually the third consecutive meeting, the Jackson Ironmen got the best of the Blue Devils.

That’s because the Ironmen, in Monday’s much-anticipated Southeastern Ohio Athletic League tennis match, defeated visiting Gallia Academy 3-2 at the Jackson Area YMCA Courts.

Now, all of the sudden, the Ironmen and Blue Devils are tied atop the SEOAL in the loss column.

Jackson swept both doubles contests on Monday in straight sets, as senior Connor Radune —a Division II state tournament qualifier last season — won for the Ironmen at first singles.

With the loss, the Blue Devils —which saw their second four-match win streak of the season get snapped — dipped to 8-3, and suffered their first league loss to fall to 3-1.

The Ironmen, on the other hand, are now 4-1 in the four-team SEOAL — having lost their only league affair at Logan.

While Gallia Academy hosts Logan on Thursday, the Ironmen’s only remaining SEOAL encounter is at GAHS on May 4.

Logan is 1-2 while Athens is 0-4, as those two clubs have yet to face each other this season.

The Blue Devils were also involved on Monday in their seventh 3-2 match, as they have also lost by 3-2 counts against Wheelersburg and Ironton.

The setback against Jackson is the third consecutive in the series, as the Ironmen are the defending SEOAL champion.

Against the Ironmen, Gallia Academy senior captain Miles Cornwell captured a hard-fought 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 victory over Blake Wyatt at third singles.

The Blue and White won at second singles as well, as Pierce Wilcoxon won in straight sets over Jackson’s Caden Southard 6-2, 6-0.

Radune, at first singles against Gallia Academy’s Miguel Velasco, recorded a 7-5, 6-2 triumph.

Velasco, Wilcoxon and Cornwell were playing in their regular singles slots for the Blue Devils.

The Ironmen swept both doubles tilts, giving up only six combined points in the process.

At first doubles, Jackson seniors Zayne Warrens and Travis Stevens swept MiKayla Edelmann and Jenelle Stevens 6-0, 6-1.

At second doubles, the Red and White’s Madison Ephlin and Mason Sheets secured a 6-2, 6-3 win over Olivia Meadows and Katie Carpenter.

The Blue Devils’ non-league match at Marietta on Tuesday was cancelled, due to the Tigers having to make up an ECOL affair.

Gallia Academy will return home, and return to non-league action, against Wheelersburg today (Wednesday, April 26).

