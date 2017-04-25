Marauders fall to Marietta, 14-1

MARIETTA, Ohio — Talk about a troubling Tuesday.

The Meigs baseball team suffered a 14-1 mercy rule setback at the hands of non-conference host Marietta, on Tuesday in Washington County.

The Marauders (10-7) took the initial lead, as Christian Mattox singled and later scored in the top of the first inning. However, Mattox’s single was the only Meigs hit, as the rest of the evening belonged to the hosts.

Marietta scored five times in the opening inning and pushed its lead to 8-1 by the end of the second. Two runs in the third and four more in the fourth capped off the Tigers’ 14-1 victory.

Meigs sophomore Wesley Smith took the loss on the mound, allowing three runs and a pair of walks, without recording an out. Zayne Wolfe finished the game for the guests, striking out two and allowing 11 runs and 11 hits.

Danny Hiser earned the pitching win in three innings of work for the victors, allowing one run and one hit, while striking out five and walking five. Duckworth finished the game for Marietta, striking out four batters in two perfect innings.

Mattox’s leadoff single and run scored was the lone offensive highlight for Meigs, which left five runners on base, including three in scoring position.

The Marauder defense didn’t have its best day either, as Meigs committed four errors.

Matthew Early came up with three hits, including a double, to lead the Marietta offense. The Tigers committed zero errors and left just two runners on base.

Marietta also defeated the Marauders on April 4, by a 6-0 count in Rocksprings.

Meigs returns home on Thursday, for a non-conference meeting with Gallia Academy.

