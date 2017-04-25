Lady Knights blanked by Winfield, 3-0

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Lady Knights are back from the beach, unfortunately their offense took an extra day of vacation.

On Tuesday evening in Mason County, in its first game back from a tournament in Myrtle Beach, the Point Pleasant softball team had its five-game winning streak come to an end, as visiting Winfield claimed a 3-0 victory over the Lady Knights.

Point Pleasant (18-5) — which had won eight of its last nine headed into Tuesday — advanced a runner into scoring position with two outs in the first inning, but a strikeout ended the frame. The Lady Knights were retired in order in each of the next two innings.

PPHS senior Kelsie Byus doubled to lead off the bottom of the fourth and she moved to third with two outs, but a second straight groundout ended the frame.

Winfield (16-6) — which left two runners on base in both the first and third innings — broke the scoreless tie with two outs in the top of the fifth inning, when Sydney Houck singled home Cartney Schoolcraft and Tiffany Childers.

Leading off the the bottom of the fifth, PPHS sophomore Hannah Smith attempted to bunt for a hit, and a Winfield throwing error allowed her to advance all the way to third base. However, she was left stranded on third after three consecutive outs.

The Lady Generals added an insurance run in the top of the sixth, as Abigal Lloyd doubled, moved to third on an error and scored on a Valerie Gress groundout.

The Lady Knights were retired in order in the sixth inning, but Megan Hammond singled to lead off the seventh. A sacrifice moved Hammond into scoring position, but the Lady Generals got the flyout that they needed to cap off the 3-0 win.

Emily Moore struck out three batters and earned the pitching victory in a complete game for Winfield, allowing four hits and two walks.

The losing pitcher of record was PPHS senior Karson Bonecutter, who struck out three batters and allowed three earned runs, on six hits and two walks, in a complete game in the circle.

Byus led the Point Pleasant offense with a double, while Hammond, Smith and Tanner King each singled once.

Childers led the Lady Generals with two singles and a run scored. Lloyd contributed a double and a run scored, Schoolcraft added a single and a run scored, Houck chipped in with a single and two RBIs, while Gress finished one hit and one RBI.

The Lady Knights committed three errors and left six runners on base, while Winfield had two errors and stranded seven runners.

WHS also won first meeting between these teams, taking an 8-1 victory on April 10, in Putnam County.

After hosting Buffalo on Wednesday, Point Pleasant will be back in action on Thursday, at Wahama.

Point Pleasant junior Leah Cochran (42) watches the ball into her glove for an out, during the Lady Knights’ 3-0 loss to Winfield, on Tuesday in Mason County. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.27-PP-Cochran.jpg Point Pleasant junior Leah Cochran (42) watches the ball into her glove for an out, during the Lady Knights’ 3-0 loss to Winfield, on Tuesday in Mason County. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Point Pleasant sophomore Hannah Smith hauls in a fly ball during the Tuesday’s game at PPHS. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.27-wo-PP-Smith.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Hannah Smith hauls in a fly ball during the Tuesday’s game at PPHS. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports PPHS senior Megan Hammond connects with a pitch during the Lady Knights’ 3-0 loss to Winfield. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.27-wo-PP-Hammond.jpg PPHS senior Megan Hammond connects with a pitch during the Lady Knights’ 3-0 loss to Winfield. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports PPHS senior Michaela Cottrill (18) reaches out for a hit during the first inning of Point Pleasant’s 3-0 loss to Winfield. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.27-wo-PP-Cottrill.jpg PPHS senior Michaela Cottrill (18) reaches out for a hit during the first inning of Point Pleasant’s 3-0 loss to Winfield. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports