Blue Angels avenge Coal Grove, 9-3

COAL GROVE, Ohio — What a difference a day makes.

After suffering a 6-2 setback at home just 24 hours earlier, the Gallia Academy softball exacted a little revenge Tuesday following a 9-3 victory over host Coal Grove in an Ohio Valley Conference contest in Lawrence County.

The Blue Angels (10-5, 8-3 OVC) trailed 3-2 through four full innings of play, but the guests rallied with seven unanswered runs over the final three frames en route to the six-run triumph.

GAHS actually took the first lead of the night as Alex Barnes scored on an error following a Jenna Meadows single, then Meadows came around on a Bailey Meadows single that gave the Blue and White a 2-0 edge midway through an inning of play.

The Lady Hornets (12-7, 6-3), however, responded with two runs in the home half of the first as Lauren Crum delivered a two-RBI single that plated both Lauren Meyer and Kasey Murphy for a tie ball game.

After a scoreless second, CGHS took its only lead of the night when Murphy scored from second on an error that immediately followed a Crum single — giving the hosts a 3-2 edge through three complete. The Red and Black mustered only two more baserunners over the final four frames.

Gallia Academy recaptured the lead in the top of the fifth as Jenna Meadows doubled in both Chas Adams and Barnes for a 4-3 advantage, then later scored on a Bailey Meadows single that increased the visiting cushion out 5-3.

Barnes singled home Adams to start the scoring in the seventh, then Barnes came around on a Bailey Meadows single — making it a 7-3 contest. Carly Shriver provided a two-out single to center that allowed both Bailey Meadows and Ryleigh Caldwell to come home while wrapping up the season split.

The Blue Angels outhit the hosts by a sizable 16-7 overall margin and also played an error-free contest, while CGHS committed three errors in the setback. The guests stranded seven runners on base, while the Lady Hornets left five on the bags.

Hunter Copley was the winning pitcher of record after allowing three earned runs, seven hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out seven. Murphy took the loss after surrendering eight earned runs, 16 hits and one walk over seven frames while fanning four.

Barnes, Caldwell and Bailey Meadows led Gallia Academy with three hits apiece, followed by Copley and Jenna Meadows with two safeties each. Shriver, Kimberly Edelmann and Paxton Roberts also added a hit each in the triumph.

Shriver and both Meadows produced a team-high two RBIs apiece. Barnes led the guests with three runs scored, while Adams and Jenna Meadows each scored twice.

Murphy and Crum led Coal Grove with two hits apiece, followed by Meyer, Ali Waller and Khylee Keaton with a safety each. Crum led the hosts with two RBIs and Murphy scored a team-best two runs.

The Blue Angels return to action Wednesday when they travel to Chesapeake for an OVC matchup at 5 p.m.

