Meigs sweeps Lady Tigers, 13-0

MARIETTA, Ohio — It’s hard to say which had a better, Meigs’ offense or its defense.

The Meigs softball team out-hit non-conference host Marietta by a 16-to-3 count on Tuesday evening in Washington County, as the Lady Marauders rolled to a 13-0 mercy rule victory.

Meigs (14-2) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, as Devyn Oliver doubled, stole third base and then scored on a Taylor Swartz sacrifice.

The Lady Marauders began adding on with no outs in the second inning, when Bre Colburn doubled home Danielle Morris. With one-out in the frame, Meigs senior Morgan Lodwick blasted a solo home run to give the Maroon and Gold a 3-0 lead.

Meigs lead grew to 8-0 with two outs in the second inning, as Oliver doubled home Shalynn Mitchell, Swartz singled home Oliver, Morris drove in Swartz, Colburn singled home Peyton Rowe, and Alliyah Pullins scored on a passed ball.

Marietta (7-9) held Meigs off the board in the third inning, but the Maroon and Gold were back at it in the fourth, as Morris singled home Swartz.

The Lady Marauders rallied with two outs in the fifth inning, first when Oliver singled home Hannah Tackett. Oliver and Swartz were both singled home by Rowe, who scored the game’s final run on a bases loaded walk.

Maddison Woodyard struck out two batters in a complete game shut out, in which she allowed just three hits and three walks.

Kaylee Hamrick pitch two innings and suffered the loss in the circle for Marietta, striking out one batter and allowing eight runs, seven earned, on nine hits and a walk. Molly Westermeyer pitched the final three frames for the hosts, allowing five runs, two earned, on seven hits and two walks.

Oliver and Morris led the MHS offense with three hits apiece. Oliver was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and two runs batted in, while Morris was a perfect 3-for-3 with one run scored and two RBIs. Swartz was 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs, Colburn was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, while Rowe was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Lodwick finished with a home run, one run scored and one RBI, Ciera Older doubled once in the win, Pullins and Tackett both contributed a singled and a run scored, while Mitchell crossed home plate once.

Betsey Wuston, Molly Westermeyer and Logan Pollard each had a single for the Marietta offense.

The Lady Tigers committed both of the game’s errors. Meigs left five runners on base, while the hosts stranded three.

The Lady Marauders also claimed an 11-0 victory over Marietta, in Rocksprings on April 4.

The Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division leading Lady Marauders will continue its non-league slate on Thursday, when Gallia Academy visits Dreams Field.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Meigs senior Maddison Woodyard releases a pitch during the Lady Marauders’ win over Athens, on April 5, in Rocksprings. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.27-MHS-Woodyard.jpg Meigs senior Maddison Woodyard releases a pitch during the Lady Marauders’ win over Athens, on April 5, in Rocksprings. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports