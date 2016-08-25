Tornadoes host Notre Dame

Notre Dame Titans at Southern Tornadoes

Last meeting between the teams: August 29, 2015. Southern won 21-18 in Portsmouth.

Current head-to-head streak: Southern has won 4 straight.

Five things to note:

1. The Titans were shutout in their last trip to Roger Lee Adams Memorial Field, falling to SHS by a 27-0 count on August 29, 2014.

2. Southern has won three consecutive season openers. Prior to that winning streak starting in 2013, the Tornadoes had begun the year with a loss in six straight seasons. Southern is 4-16 in its last 20 season openers.

3. The Tornadoes have won at least one non-conference game in each of the last three seasons. Since the expansion of the TVC Hocking in 2010, SHS is 4-8 in regular season non-league play.

4. Notre Dame last defeated the Tornadoes on September 19, 2004. The Titans won that game by a 34-0 final in Portsmouth.

5. Southern has 34 players on its 2016 roster, including 23 returnees from last year’s team.

Meigs Marauders at Gallia Academy Blue Devils

Last meeting between the teams: August 28, 2015. Meigs won 26-12 in Rocksprings

Current head-to-head streak: Meigs has won 1 straight

Five things to note:

1. Prior to last season GAHS had won 8 straight over the Marauders from 1998-2005

2. GAHS currently holds a 24-10 advantage in the series all-time.

3. This is the 19th time GAHS and MHS have opened the year against each other. The Blue Devils have won 17 of the 19 season openers between the rivals.

4. Meigs hasn’t been victorious in the Old French City since October 28, 1977. Meigs won that game by a 7-6 count.

5. Meigs roster features 55 players including 33 varsity returnees, while Gallia Academy has 42 players with 23 returning from last season.

Eastern Eagles at River Valley Raiders

Last meeting between the teams: September 11, 2015. River Valley won 57-0 in Tuppers Plains.

Current head-to-head streak: River Valley has won 2 straight.

Five things to note:

1. Eastern’s last trip to Bidwell was September 12, 2014. RVHS defeated the visiting Eagles by a 14-6 count in that game.

2. The last time EHS defeated the Raiders was September 18, 2009, by a 41-6 count in Cheshire.

3. The Eagles have not started the season with a win since 2004, when they topped visiting South Gallia by a 41-6 mark. EHS is 6-14 in its last 20 season openers.

4. River Valley has started both of the last two seasons with a win. RVHS is 11-9 in season openers in the past 20 years.

5. River Valley features 47 players on the 2016 roster including 22 returnees. Eastern has 35 players on this year’s team, including 24 that were on last year’s squad.

South Gallia at East Tartans

Last meeting between the teams: August 28, 2015. East won 28-27 in Sciotoville.

Current head-to-head streak: East has won 1 straight.

Five things to note:

1. This game was originally scheduled to be played in Mercerville, but the location was changed due to reseeding the field and the time needed for the natural grass surface to reestablish itself.

2. East holds a 7-5 all-time record against the Rebels, and has a 277-238 scoring advantage.

3. The Rebels last won in Sciotoville on August 30, 2013, by a 18-13 count. SGHS is 4-2 all-time in six visits to Sciotoville.

4. South Gallia is just 6-14 in varsity season openers all-time. SGHS played just three varsity contests its’ first season, meaning this will be the 20th full season of varsity Rebels football.

5. Since joining the TVC Hocking in 2010, SGHS has only had one season (2010) without a non-league victory. The Rebels are 6-6 in non-league regular season play since joining the TVC Hocking.

Southern’s Crenson Rogers runs into the endzone during the first half of the Tornadoes’ 21-18 victory at Notre Dame, on August 29, 2015. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_8.26-SHS-Rogers.jpg Southern’s Crenson Rogers runs into the endzone during the first half of the Tornadoes’ 21-18 victory at Notre Dame, on August 29, 2015. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports

Marauders, Eagles open 2016 on the road