Mason County teams open season on the road

Point Pleasant Big Blacks at Lincoln County Panthers

Last meeting between the teams: August 28, 2015. Point Pleasant won 62-7 in Point Pleasant

Current head-to-head streak: Point Pleasant has won 3 straight.

Five things to note:

1. Point Pleasant holds a state-best 33-game regular season winning streak, having not lost in the regular season since October 5, 2012. That loss came on the road, at Oak Hill by a 34-14 final.

2. The Big Blacks’ last trip to Hamlin resulted in a 54-0 PPHS victory. That is one of 13 shutout victories the Point Pleasant defense has posted in Dave Darst’s tenure.

3. Point Pleasant is a 10-10 in its last 20 season openers, but has won five consecutive.

4. A total of 63 players will suit up for the Big Blacks this fall, 37 of which are varsity returnees.

5. Road, sweet road. The Big Blacks have won 17 consecutive regular season contests away from Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.

Wahama White Falcons at Ravenswood Red Devils

Last meeting between the teams: August 28, 2015. Wahama won 42-0 in Mason.

Current head-to-head streak: Wahama has won 1 straight.

Five things to note:

1. Wahama’s last trip to Ravenswood was August 29, 2014. The Red Devils claimed a 27-6 win in that game and handed WHS its first season opening loss since 2006.

2. The White Falcons have won 11 of its last 20 season openers, including eight of its last nine.

3. Since joining the TVC Hocking prior to the 2010 season, Wahama is 9-3 in non-league regular season play.

4. Both teams are coming off of their worst seasons in the last decade, as Ravenswood was 1-9 last fall, and Wahama was 4-6.

5. The Red Devils have 35 players on the 2016 roster including five seniors, 10 juniors, seven sophomores and 13 freshmen. The White Falcons have 27 players on this fall’s roster, including two seniors, 10 juniors, 11 sophomores and four freshmen. A total of 18 of Wahama’s players are returning from last year.

Hannan Wildcats at Montcalm Generals

Last meeting between the teams: August 28, 2015. Montcalm won 50-12 in Ashton.

Current head-to-head streak: Montcalm has won 8 straight.

Five things to note:

1. The Wildcats are hoping to start the season with a victory for the first time since 1999. Hannan is just 2-19 in its last 21 season openers.

2. Hannan last defeated the Generals on October 26, 2007, by a 12-6 final in Ashton. Since then MHS has outscored the Wildcats by a 276-to-63 count.

3. Including a 2-0 forfeit loss in 2014, Hannan has been shutout in three of the last eight meetings with MHS.

4. Montcalm has 39 players on its 2016 roster, compared to Hannan, which has 21 players. Of Hannan’s 21 players, 10 are returnees from last season.

5. Hannan’s last trip to Purdich Field resulted in a 69-14 MHS victory. HHS hasn’t won at Montcalm since November 9, 1996, when the Wildcats claimed a 30-0 triumph.

Wahama running back Dalton Kearns (23) looks for a block from Colton Arrington (28) during the White Falcons’ 46-14 loss to visiting Trimble on October 2, 2015. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_8.26-WAH-D.Kearns-1.jpg Wahama running back Dalton Kearns (23) looks for a block from Colton Arrington (28) during the White Falcons’ 46-14 loss to visiting Trimble on October 2, 2015. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports