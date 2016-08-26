BIDWELL, Ohio — This time, the Lady Raiders were on the right end of a four-set affair against a TVC-Hocking squad.

That’s because the River Valley High School volleyball team captured a four-set victory on Thursday night, defeating visiting Belpre by counts of 25-13, 25-18, 16-25 and 25-22.

The win was the Raiders’ first of the season, as River Valley had lost two road tilts at two Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division clubs — at Eastern on Monday and Federal Hocking on Wednesday.

Both of those contests were also decided in four sets, as River Valley is a member of the TVC-Ohio.

Against Belpre, the Lady Raiders racked up 28 kills and 28 assists, with a serving percentage of 90-percent.

They also served up 11 aces, along with collecting 26 digs and five-and-a-half blocks.

Carly Gilmore garnered good all-around efforts with 11 kills, three blocks, eight digs and a pair of aces.

Jaden Neal notched seven kills for River Valley, while Rachael Horner and Emily Adkins added three apiece.

The team’s two setters — Angel Toler (13) and Isabella Mershon (11) — combined for all but four of the club’s assists.

Toler tallied five of the 11 aces as well, while Mershon — like Gilmore — mustered two.

Toler trailed Gilmore in digs by two (six).

The Lady Raiders return to the road, and return to non-league action, against another TVC-Hocking team in Southern on Monday.

