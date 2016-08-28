RedStorm men win over Indiana Wesleyan

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande scored a pair of goals 77 seconds apart inside the opening 10 minutes and never looked back, posting a 3-1 win over Indiana Wesleyan University on Saturday night in non-conference men’s soccer action at a humid Evan E. Davis Field.

The top-ranked RedStorm, who were playing their home opener, improved to 3-0 with the victory.

The Wildcats, who are ranked No. 9 in the NAIA coaches poll and who were the second of Rio’s four national tournament victims en route to its championship last season, slipped to 1-1 with the loss.

Rio Grande set the tone early when sophomore Harry Reilly scored off of an assist by junior Joao Paulo Antonio just 7:45 into the match, before senior Pau Delgado Rodriguez made it 2-0 just 77 seconds later when he found the back of the net on the rebound of a missed shot by senior teammate Willian Paulino.

IWU sliced the deficit in half with just over 10-and-a-half minutes remaining in the opening stanza when Jacob Singer scored off the rebound of Evan Young’s miss — and that’s how things stayed until just under 16 minutes through the second half.

Antonio scored off of a feed from junior Jorge Guinovart with 29:05 remaining to set the final score.

Sophomore Ben Martinez recorded three saves in goal for Rio Grande, which outshot its guest, 15-10.

Lucas Fancello had four saves in a losing cause for the Wildcats.

Rio Grande returns to action next weekend at the Savannah College of Art and Design Invitational in Hardeeville, S.C.

The RedStorm will face host SCAD Savannah on Friday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. and will face Southeastern (Fla.) on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 1 p.m.