Lady Eagles 2nd at Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio — The Eastern girls cross country team placed second out of 11 teams in its season opener Saturday during the 2016 Elizabeth S. Broughton Memorial Invitational held at the Broughton Nature Area in Washington County.

The Lady Eagles had four of the top 20 individual efforts in the 118-competitor girls event, which allowed the Green and White to finish the day with a team tally of 59 points.

Lancaster won the girls title with 44 points, while Woodrow Wilson (82), Caldwell (97) and Warren (123) rounded out the three through five spots.

Jessica Cook paced Eastern with a third place effort of 21:12.0, followed by Ally Durst in fifth with a 22:30.1. Taylor Parker also finished in the top-10 with an eighth place time of 22:46.9.

Laura Pullins was 18th overall with a mark of 23:22.4 and Kaitlyn Hawk rounded out the team tally by finishing 35th with a time of 24:49.8.

Rhiannon Morris was 37th with a time of 24:55.6 and Lexa Hayes was 56th with a mark of 27:11.0.

Mary Kate McElroy of Fort Frye won the girls race with a time of 20:36.0. Elise Johnson of Lancaster was the overall runner-up with a mark of 20:54.0.

On the boys side of the event, Eastern had only three runners compete and did not have enough participants to net a team score. Woodrow Wilson won the 14-team boys title with a tally of 54 points, while Marietta (86) and Caldwell (102) rounded out the top three spots.

Colton Reynolds paced the Eagles with a 28th place effort of 19:30.7, followed by Matt Clingenpeel in 58th place with a time of 21:26.9. Eion Marcinko was also 87th out of 156 runners with a time of 23:07.8.

Chris Barbera of Woodrow Wilson won the boys race with a time of 16:52.0. Justin Anderson of Fort Frye was the overall runner-up with a mark of 17:14.2.

Complete results of the 2016 Elizabeth S. Broughton Memorial CC Invitational are available on the web at baumspage.com

