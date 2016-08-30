Blue Angels fend off Fairland

CENTENARY, Ohio — It’s always important to set the tone early.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team started fast and claimed a 3-0 victory over Ohio Valley Conference guest Fairland, on Tuesday night in Gallia County.

The Blue Angels (5-0, 2-0 OVC) charged out to a 10-1 lead in the opening game and never looked back, rolling to the 25-7 victory, while keeping Fairland (1-3, 1-1) from recording a single service point.

The Lady Dragons gained a little momentum in the second game and played right with the Blue Angels, exchanging the lead four times within the first 15 points scored. However, GAHS took the lead at 9-8 and never relinquished it, cruising to a 25-17 win.

“We have to work on coming out with the same level of intensity,” third-year GAHS head coach Janice Rosier said. “When we win big and then come out in the second set, we tend to drop our intensity a little bit. We’re working on fixing that.”

In the third game, Fairland never led but was able to hang close to the Blue Angels for the earlier part of the game, trailing by just two (11-9) after 20 points played. Gallia Academy ended the third game with a 14-5 run, capping off the 25-14 victory and the 3-0 match win.

“Our serves were really good tonight, for the most part,” Rosier said. “We started from the serving line and we got (Fairland) out of system. Once we got them out of system, our girls converted.”

Leading the GAHS service attack was Jenna Meadows, with 14 points and five aces. Ashton Webb marked 13 points with eight aces, Carly Shriver added 12 points and four aces, while Alex Barnes finished with five points and three aces. Ryleigh Caldwell recorded four service points in the win, while Peri Martin had two points, both of which came on aces.

At the net, GAHS was led by Webb with eight kills, followed by Grace Martin with seven kills and one block. Meadows had six kills, Caldwell and Barnes each chipped in with four, while Hunter Copley marked one kill in the victory. Shriver had a game-high 20 assists, while Webb marked a team-best 20 digs.

Fairland’s service attack was led by Emily Chapman with five points, followed by Nicole Wagner and Bailey Roland with three each. Taylor Webb and Jenna Stone each marked one point in the setback.

GAHS will have back-to-back road games next, visiting Rock Hill on Thursday and River Valley on Saturday.

“We’re going to practice hard tomorrow,” Rosier said. “We’re just trying to improve. We are without our senior Hannah McCormick right now, she’s out with an injury. We’re trying to see what lineup works without her and figure it out until she can get back in.”

The Blue Angels will clash with the Lady Dragons again on September 27, at FHS.

Gallia Academy senior Jenna Meadows (24) spikes the ball over Fairland’s Bailey Roland (11) during the Blue Angels’ 3-0 victory, on Tuesday night in Centenary. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_9.1-GA-Meadows.jpg Gallia Academy senior Jenna Meadows (24) spikes the ball over Fairland’s Bailey Roland (11) during the Blue Angels’ 3-0 victory, on Tuesday night in Centenary. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports