Black Knights earn draw with Panthers, 2-2

HAMLIN, W.Va. — At least the losing streak stopped.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team snapped a two-game skid in resilient fashion Tuesday night following a 2-2 draw with host Lincoln County in a non-conference matchup in Lincoln County.

The Black Knights (1-2-1) trailed 1-0 and 2-1 in the first half, but the guests kept firing away at the Panthers (3-1-1) until a little good fortune worked in the latter minutes of regulation.

Trailing 2-1 with less than 20 minutes to go, Austin Adams bounced a 20-yard shot off the crossbar — which ricocheted into the net. Alex Lenkov assisted on what proved to be the final goal, making it a two-all contest in the 65th minute.

LCHS scored the opening goal of the match just five minutes in as Alex D. Adkins netted an open goal for a 1-0 edge, but Alex Carlisle tied things up with a goal in the 20th minute after heading in a pass from Austin Nott.

The Panthers, however, caught a break in the 35th minute as Alex P. Adkins had a ball deflect off of his body and into the net — giving the hosts a 2-1 lead headed into the intermission.

Point Pleasant — which defeated LCHS by a 3-0 count on August 23 at OVB Field — wasn’t able to complete the season sweep, but PPHS coach Chip Wood was pleased to see his young group battle until the very end.

“We showed a lot of character to come back a goal down each time. It’s always hard playing on a narrow, grassy field, but we controlled the ball well over half the game,” Wood said. “We are young and still learning a lot of things, but I was proud of the boys for fighting back each time tonight.”

The Black Knights outshot the hosts by a 22-16 overall margin, including a 20-12 edge in shots on goal. The guests also claimed an 8-1 advantage in corner kicks during the tie.

Point keeper Cole Walker made 10 saves in net, while Kaleb Rusk stopped 18 shots in goal for the Panthers.

