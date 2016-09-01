Lady Defenders top Wahama

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Lady Defenders just keep rolling along.

The Ohio Valley Christian volleyball team remained unbeaten Thursday night after posting a 25-15, 25-20, 25-11 victory over visiting Wahama in a non-conference matchup in the Old French City.

The host Lady Defenders (5-0) earned their second straight-game triumph of the year while also improving to 13-4 overall in 17 total games. The Lady Falcons, conversely, fell to 0-1 following their season opener.

Wahama led 6-0 in the opening game, but the hosts rallied to knot things up at eight all before reeling off 17 of the final 24 points en route to an early 1-0 match lead.

OVCS led wire to wire in Game 2, then rallied back from a 3-1 deficit in Game 3 to lead 20-7 before wrapping up the 14-point outcome and the 3-0 match outcome.

Cori Hutchison led the Lady Defender service attack with 12 points, followed by Katie Westfall with 11 points and Emily Childers with nine points. Westfall also had a team-high six aces, while Hutchison added four aces.

Marcie Kessinger and Rachel Sargent were next with six service points apiece, with Katie Bradley rounding out the scoring with six points.

Bradley led the net attack with six kills, followed by Westfall with five kills and Sargent with four kills to go along with a team-best five blocks.

Hutchison, Childers and Destiny Gray also had three kills, two kills and one kill, respectively, for the victors.

Madison VanMeter led the Wahama service attack with 15 points, followed by Maddy VanMatre with six points and Emily VanMatre with three points. Lizzy Mullins also had one point for WHS.

