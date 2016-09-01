Lady Rockets outlast Meigs

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The effort lasted three games, but the match went the full five.

The Meigs volleyball team let a 2-1 match lead slip away Thursday night during a 25-23, 23-25, 21-25, 25-10, 15-7 setback to visiting Wellston in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division opener for both programs at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Meigs County.

The Lady Marauders (1-3, 0-1 TVC Ohio) battled through three consecutive games that were determined by a total of eight points, but the hosts found themselves in a comfortable position after claiming a 2-1 match advantage.

The Lady Rockets (4-0, 1-0), however, overcame a 1-0 deficit in Game 4 by scoring nine consecutive points before cruising to a 15-point victory — which forced an all-decisive fifth game.

In that finale, WHS led wire to wire after establishing an early 2-0 cushion before claiming a 15-7 win — and the match.

Devyn Oliver led the MHS service attack with 12 points, followed by Jordan Roush with 10 points and Alliyah Pullins with six points.

Maddie Hendricks was next with five points and a team-high three aces, while Kassidy Betzing and Morgan Lodwick also chipped in two points apiece.

Betzing led the Meigs net attack with 15 kills and four blocks, while Pullins added nine kills and Devin Humphreys contributed six kills. Oliver and Paige Denney respectively added three and two kills in the setback.

Oliver dished out a team-best 26 assists and Roush contributed seven digs defensively.

