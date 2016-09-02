Eagles remain unbeaten in TVC Hocking golf

BELPRE, Ohio — The Eagles keep rolling along.

The Eastern golf team remained unbeaten in league play following a 14-stroke victory over host Belpre Thursday night during a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division tri-match between the Eagles, Golden Eagles and Wahama at Oxbow Country Club in Washington County.

EHS improved to 6-0 in TVC Hocking play after posting a winning tally of 181, which was well ahead of the runner-up effort fired by Belpre (195). BHS did, however, pick up a victory over the White Falcons as Wahama shot a team tally of 226.

Eastern’s Kaleb Honaker earned medalist honors with a 39, while Hunter Gilbert of Belpre was the overall runner-up with a 45.

Ryan Harbour followed Honaker for EHS with a 46, while John Harris and John Little rounded out the winning tally with respective efforts of 47 and 49. Garrett Chalfant and Nathan Hensley also fired rounds of 49 and 57 for the Eagles.

Maddie Roby followed Gilbert with a 46 for BHS, with Jeremiah Stitz and Brittany Shaffer completing the second place effort with identical rounds of 52.

Anthony Ortiz paced WHS with a 52, with Jace Heckaman and Gage Smith adding respective efforts of 53 and 55. Walker Stanhope rounded out the Wahama tally with a 66, while Tori Robinson and Destiny Sayre also carded scores of 69 and 70.

Eastern is now 16-3 overall in matches this fall.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.