Wolfe wins Scenic Hills CC race

VINCENT, Ohio — Southern junior Conner Wolfe came away with top individual honors Saturday during the 2016 Scenic Hills Lions Cross Country Invitational held at Warren High School in Washington County.

Wolfe beat out 46 other competitors in the boys varsity race while posting a winning mark of 17:11.6, which was more than a dozen seconds faster than the rest of the field. Jake Herriott of Warren was the overall runner-up with a mark of 17:24.5.

The host Warriors ended up winning the boys team title with 20 points, with Morgan County (71) and Meadowbrook (77) rounding out the top three spots. Belpre (97) and Parkersburg Catholic (100) finished up the final two team spots in the standings.

The Tornadoes did not have enough runners for a team tally. Larry Dunn followed Wolfe for SHS with a fifth place finish of 18:20.9, while Lucas Hunter (20:48.7) and Tyler Pavich (20:51.7) respectively placed 16th and 17th overall.

Warren also won the girls event with a team tally of 32 points, which ended up being decided by a tiebreaker. Morgan County (32), Southern (72) and Belpre (91) rounded out the remaining team spots in the standings.

The Morgan County duo of Jordan Penrod (20:21.9) and Jasmine Penrod (20:53.5) earned 1-2 finishes in the 33-competitor girls race.

Sydney Roush led the Lady Tornadoes with a ninth place finish of 23:52.0, followed by Baylee Wolfe (25:33.5) and Mallory Johnson (25:51.6) with respective efforts of 15th and 17th place.

Madison Lisle (27:32.3) and Kathryn Matson (28:45.1) completed the team scoring with 23rd and 37th place finishes, while Addie Matson was 33rd overall with a mark of 35:25.1.

Complete results of the 2016 Scenic Hills Invitational are available on the web at baumspage.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.