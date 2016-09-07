Eagles down Rebels in 4

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — The Eastern Lady Eagles clipped the South Gallia Lady Rebels in four games on Tuesday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division volleyball match at Eastern High School.

Eastern won the opening game 25-19, before South Gallia gained game two 25-23 to forge a 1-1 tie.

But the Lady Eagles ended up rolling the Rebels in the final two sets, 25-13 and 25-9.

The Eagles evened their record to 3-3 — as well as their TVC-Hocking tally to 1-1.

South Gallia fell to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the division with the loss.

Erin Evans had an all-around good game for the Lady Rebels, leading the way with nine service points — along with amassing eight kills, five aces, three digs and two blocks.

Taylor Burnette notched seven service points, along with five assists, four digs and three kills.

Rachal Colburn collected a team-high seven kills — in addition to a block-kill, four digs and an ace.

Maddie Simpson had four digs as well, as Olivia Hornsby had three digs and four assists.

Hannah Shafer and Aaliyah Howell also served for an ace.

No Eastern statistics were made available.

South Gallia returned to the road, and returned to non-league action, on Wednesday when it ventured to River Valley.

Eastern travels to Trimble today for a key TVC-Hocking Division tilt.

