Lady Bulldogs bounce Meigs

THE PLAINS, Ohio — Talk about fighting an up hill battle.

On Thursday at McAfee Gymnasium in Athens County, the Meigs volleyball team dropped a 3-0 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division decision host Athens, which is two games into its quest for a fourth straight undefeated campaign within the league.

The Lady Bulldogs (6-2, 2-0 TVC Ohio) scored the first nine points and never trailed in the first game, rolling to a 25-10 victory.

After 26 points in the second game, Meigs (1-4, 0-2) and Athens were tied for the sixth time. Once AHS took the lead at 14-13, it never trailed again, taking the 25-17 win to move ahead 2-0 in the match.

Meigs never led in the third game, but tied the score three times, the last time at 6-6. The Lady Bulldogs led by as much as 11 in the finale, eventually capping off the 3-0 match win with a 25-15 victory in the third game.

Meigs’ service attack was led by Alliyah Pullins with seven points and one ace, followed by Maddie Hendricks with four points and two aces. Kassidy Betzing had three points, Maddie Fields added two points and one ace, while Jordan Roush and Devyn Oliver rounded out the MHS total with one point apiece, including one ace by Roush.

Oliver led the Maroon and Gold at the net with seven kills, while Betzing added five. Pullins’ two kills and Fields’ one kill rounded out the net attack for Meigs. Fields led Meigs with six assists, followed by Oliver with three.

Devin Humphreys led the MHS net defense with two blocks, followed by Paige Denney with one. Roush finished with a team-best four digs for the guests.

Naomi Oberg led Athens at the net with 17 kills and eight blocks. Gabby Carey had 10 kills, while Sydney Rutter and Sierra Smith each added five. Sierra Smith led the way for AHS with 21 assists, followed by Sarah Webb with 16. Serena Smith’s 15 digs and Mackenzie Heller’s four blocks helped to lead the Lady Bulldog defense.

Meigs will have another shot at the three-time defending TVC Ohio champion on October 6, at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

The Lady Marauders return to action at home on Thursday, where they will play host to Nelsonville-York.

Athens continues league play on Thursday, at River Valley.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.