GAHS golf sweeps Jackson

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Gallia Academy, both boys and girls, got the best of an old rival on Tuesday.

That’s because the Blue Devils and Blue Angels, on the friendly confines of a steamy Cliffside Golf Club in Gallipolis, defeated the visiting Jackson Ironmen and Ironladies in dual golf matches.

Jackson and Gallia Academy are former charter members of the Southeastern Ohio Athletic League, but now compete against each other in non-league competition.

In the boys match, the Blue Devils registered seven scores and shot 177 as a team, while the five-men Ironmen amounted a 191.

On the girls side, there were six Blue Angels competing compared to just two Ironladies, as Gallia Academy shot a team total of 237.

The top four individual scores counted towards the team total, with the Ironladies unable to post a team score.

For the Blue Devils, junior Taae Hamid fired a four-over-par 40 to capture match medalist honors.

Kaden Thomas followed Hamid with a 41, followed by three 48s — from Miles Cornwell, Jeremy Brumfield and Josh Davis.

The non-counting Gallia Academy cards were a 51 by Reece Thomas and a 61 by Braden Simms.

Jackson’s Jared Lemaster (41) shared medalist runner-up honors with Kaden Thomas, as the Ironmen’s next best score was Kole Weaver with a 44.

The other two Ironmen counting scores were Ethan Mercer with a 51 and Aiden Massie with a 55.

Keelan Kilgour posted a 69 for the non-counting card.

For the Blue Angels, senior Kimberly Edelmann mustered a 50 — playing the Cliffside frontside nine holes — to claim girls match medalist honors.

Their other individual counting scores were Molly Fitzwater with a 59, Breanna Justice with a 61 and Carley Johnson with a 67.

Katie Fraley with a 77 and Sydney Crothers with an 80 rounded out the Blue and White.

The Ironladies’ only two players were Kyleigh Phillips with a 64 and Marcie McCorkle with a 73.

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106

Gallia Academy’s Katie Fraley chips to the ninth green during Tuesday’s girls golf match against Jackson at Cliffside Golf Club in Gallipolis. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.8-Fraley.jpg Gallia Academy’s Katie Fraley chips to the ninth green during Tuesday’s girls golf match against Jackson at Cliffside Golf Club in Gallipolis. Paul Boggs/OVP Sports