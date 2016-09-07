Black Knights blank Belpre, 4-0

BELPRE, Ohio — The Black Knights sure are stingy when it comes to winning.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team snapped a four-game winless skid while posting a 4-0 victory over host Belpre on Tuesday night in a non-conference match in Washington County.

The Black Knights (2-3-1) picked up their first road win while also claiming the team’s second shutout victory of the year. The other came in a 3-0 win over Lincoln County at home in the season opener.

PPHS outshot the hosts by a 20-11 overall margin and claimed a 2-1 edge in corner kicks. Cole Walker recorded his second shutout win with 11 saves, while Rawlin Barber stopped 16 shots in the Golden Eagles’ setback.

Jacob Bryant started the scoring in the 28th minute after netting a pass from Alex Lenkov for a 1-0 cushion, which held up entering the intermission.

Austin Adams followed with a second half hat trick, with Lenkov assisting on two of the three goals. Lenkov and Adams hooked up in the 68th minute for a 2-0 edge, then the duo struck again in the 79th minute to wrap up the four-goal advantage.

Austin Nott also had an assist in the 72nd minute on Adams’ second score, which made it a 3-0 lead.

“We played really well and with a lot of emotion tonight,” PPHS coach Chip Wood said. “Our fitness played a huge factor tonight as we are starting to get healthy. We are very close to being in 80-minute game shape.”

Point Pleasant had scored only four goals in its previous four matches, which led to an 0-3-1 mark during that span.

The Black Knights return to action Thursday when they host Nitro at 7 p.m.

Point Pleasant junior Alex Lenkov (10) lifts a pass past a Lincoln County defender during an August 23 contest at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.8-PP-Lenkov.jpg Point Pleasant junior Alex Lenkov (10) lifts a pass past a Lincoln County defender during an August 23 contest at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports